Used 2005 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Transmission problems
I bought a new 2005 Nissan Maxima and recently I have had some transmission issues. The gears have been sticking and slipping and so I took it to the dealership and was informed that I need a new transmission and that my warranty expired 890 miles before I took it in (my warranty on the transmission was until the car reached 60,000 miles). The dealership then informed me that it would cost $5300 to replace this. I did some research on the internet and found out that I am no the only person with this issue, and I also noticed that it is a widespread issue for the model year I have.
Avoid this 2005 Maxima
I have bought all new cars Malibu(150k), Camry(225K) & donated both cars while running good. Then I bought new Toyota sienna ( 252K & running good), I decided to buy new & different car & I bought brand new design Maxima "Nissan's Flagship Car" with so much hope. It ran good for 2 yrs & then started breaking down. Dealer fixed whatever was under warranty. After all warranties expired major things started breaking. I replaced all Camshaft sensors. A/C was fixed twice still leaking. Struts and tie-rods were replaced. Within last year timing chain guides & transmission broke, estimate ~$7000. Now I was told it leaks oil. Haven't decide whether to repair/resale. I still love to buy new Nissan.
Good car for Transmission Repair Shops
Add me to the list of people with a Nissan Maxima and a bad transmission. Mine had only 52,000 miles when the thing started slipping and lurching in the low gears. A trip to my local transmission specialist confirms the worst, at a cost of $3100 to $4000 to repair.
Only buy if it's a steal!!!
The car itself has been good to me for the three years I've owned it until recently. The transmission is garbage. Just like everyone else my Maxima bumps, randomly shifts, accelerates, and downshifts hard when stopping. Sometimes it won't even downshift when I stop it will stay in 3rd gear. Only 70k on the car. This car has been serviced on time by Nissan the entire three years I've owned it so it has been taken care of. It's just a known defect with these cars. I thought I bought a Nissan not a Dodge! $4500 to repair the transmission. Who's going to pay that much for a car that is 6 years old? I'm looking to trade it in and leave Nissan alone because they won't stand by their products!
Love it, BUT.......
I bought my 2005 Nissan Maxima SL with about 71000 miles on it, i now have 123000 on it. I LOVE the car and how it drives and looks. It has plenty of power. But, my transmission is slowly dieing on me. This is a common problem with these cars. I read the other day that, with these cars you have to change the transmission oil every 30,000 miles for it to last. I haven't decieded if i am going to get ride of it yet, or just replace the transmission. If i decide just to replace the transmission, i will make sure to change the transmission oil every 30,000 miles, if not earlier. I truely love everthing about this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 2005 Nissan Maxima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019