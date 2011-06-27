Vehicle overview

With its boxy shape and asymmetrical window layout, the 2013 Nissan Cube looks as if it came straight from Tokyo's Ginza district. Indeed, the Cube is one of the most distinctive-looking vehicles on the road today. And whether you like that look will probably be the biggest influence on whether you decide to buy one.

Styling aside, the 2013 Nissan Cube has some appealing qualities. With its agreeable ride quality and roomy seating, the Cube is a solid commuter car. Add in its reasonable price and healthy number of standard and optional features and you have an eye-catching set of wheels that could work as well for an 18-year-old college student as it does for her retired grandmother.

But there are some significant downsides, including unremarkable handling, a noisy cabin at freeway speeds and below-average fuel economy. There's also a good bit less room behind the rear seats than you'll find in some other four-door hatchbacks. As such, other small hatchbacks or wagons are likely going to work out better for you on a daily basis. Popular choices include the more versatile 2013 Honda Fit, the roomier Scion xB and the funky-yet-practical 2013 Kia Soul.

Even after auditioning these alternatives, though, you may find that the Cube, by sheer virtue of its style, has won you over. And that's just fine by us.