Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2013 Nissan Cube Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • ample passenger space
  • easy to park
  • generous standard features list
  • unique customization opportunities.
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • less cargo capacity behind the rear seats than rivals
  • so-so handling
  • disappointing interior materials
  • excessive wind noise at high speeds.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Nissan Cube is a reasonably versatile and spacious little wagon, but polarizing styling and notable drawbacks limit its appeal.

Vehicle overview

With its boxy shape and asymmetrical window layout, the 2013 Nissan Cube looks as if it came straight from Tokyo's Ginza district. Indeed, the Cube is one of the most distinctive-looking vehicles on the road today. And whether you like that look will probably be the biggest influence on whether you decide to buy one.

Styling aside, the 2013 Nissan Cube has some appealing qualities. With its agreeable ride quality and roomy seating, the Cube is a solid commuter car. Add in its reasonable price and healthy number of standard and optional features and you have an eye-catching set of wheels that could work as well for an 18-year-old college student as it does for her retired grandmother.

But there are some significant downsides, including unremarkable handling, a noisy cabin at freeway speeds and below-average fuel economy. There's also a good bit less room behind the rear seats than you'll find in some other four-door hatchbacks. As such, other small hatchbacks or wagons are likely going to work out better for you on a daily basis. Popular choices include the more versatile 2013 Honda Fit, the roomier Scion xB and the funky-yet-practical 2013 Kia Soul.

Even after auditioning these alternatives, though, you may find that the Cube, by sheer virtue of its style, has won you over. And that's just fine by us.

2013 Nissan Cube models

The 2013 Nissan Cube is a five-passenger compact wagon that's offered in just two trim levels: S and SL.

The entry-level S model's list of standard features includes 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, driver and front passenger armrests, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, full power accessories, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the SL gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry and automatic climate control. More importantly, the SL can be upgraded with the Preferred Option package, which includes foglights, a touchscreen navigation system, a rearview camera and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

A variety of personalization accessories -- including an aerodynamic body kit, distinctive wheels and a shag-carpet dash-topper -- are also available on all models.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Cube is virtually unchanged, except for the lineup being streamlined to leave just two trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Nissan Cube is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that puts out 122 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on S models, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is available as an option on the S and comes standard on the SL.

In performance testing, a Cube with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds -- an average time for a subcompact car. EPA-estimated fuel economy, however, is pretty mediocre for a subcompact at 27 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined with the CVT and 25/30/27 with the manual.

Safety

The 2013 Nissan Cube's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes (disc front, drum rear), stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Cube earned the top rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

On the road, the 2013 Nissan Cube isn't exactly a powerhouse, but – aided by its CVT – its 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is lively enough to satisfy most buyers. The suspension is tuned for a comfortable ride, though this results in unexciting handling. The Cube's most noticeable negative quality is its wind noise at highway speeds, which can grow tiresome on a long trip.

Interior

If you believe different is good, you'll like the Cube's passenger cabin. From the ripple pattern embossed into the headliner and speaker grilles to the available 20-color mood lighting, the interior is nearly as unique as the exterior. What's more, all this attention to form doesn't get in the way of function, with gauges and controls that are easy to see and intuitive to use.

Up front, the seats are fine for daily use but their comfort fades on long trips. The tall roof line gives the rear seats enough head- and legroom for even tall passengers to be comfortable. At just 11.4 cubic feet, cargo space is a bit tight with those 60/40-split rear seatbacks up. Fold them down, however, and you get a cargo hold with a fairly flat load floor and a total of 58 cubic feet of room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Cube.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's Hip To Be A Cube
lynpossible,06/12/2014
I love my Cube, I got an all souped up SL, with a navigation system. My friends love being in the car, I'm 5'3, and I feel like I'm bigger than most cars because the seats pump up and offer a great view. Okay gas compared to it's competitors - The Soul, Element, and XB - it beats them all. There is so much space for passengers, not so much in the back, but it will handle a trip to Costco with two people just fine. It's not a race car, it has no guts, but comfy for long trips, unless it's very windy it can make a lot of noise because the car is a non-aerodynamic cube. Going up a steep mountain isn't the best, I went to Big Bear with it, people passed me, but it made it. Overall B, good price.
Spacious and economical
DR,04/25/2018
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Sorry that Nissan discontinued the Cube, mine has 77,000 miles on it now and I expect it to keep on forever. Driving is fun, with great visibility and lots of head and shoulders room.
Great buy!
Caroline Rodriguez,11/04/2016
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Roomy and easy to find! Great on fuel!
Loved my cube
Wes,11/25/2015
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
See all 6 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Cube
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan Cube features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Nissan Cube Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Cube is offered in the following submodels: Cube Wagon. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

