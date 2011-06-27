We bought this car 3 years ago with around 55,000 miles on it for $13,000 after taxes. At the time this was one of the cheapest Cube SL's available in the state (from what I researched, and I did a lot of it). Found out it's because our dealer had it listed and priced as a Cube S not the SL. Win Win, I suppose. It did great for us a couple years. Gas mileage is around 30 mpg. It's an odd looking car, but in a way it makes it unique and really stand out. It's got a ton of airbags in it, so the safety features are pretty great for the price of the car. HOWEVER, then the issues came. Like most newer cars today, everything is electronic. It's got a push start, which I like, however, if you do your research, Nissan has a huge problem with the Electronic Steering Column Lock. Once it locks, the only way to fix it is to replace it, and this is a job that you must use a Nissan dealer for. Prior to 2010, this was a recall on many of Nissan's vehicles, but not for the 2010. Ultimately the car does not recognize that your key is in the car and it locks the steering column. Why they even added this, I do not know. Or at least make the steering column lock manual like most cars. So the car had to be towed, that was $150 and then the repair was $800. Then another issue happened that so common in cubes. The back door latch stopped working. Again, this is electronic. Even though it made the click as it was being unlocked, it stayed locked. This is something you could fix yourself if you know what you're doing, but ultimately this results in you (or the dealer) having to bust the lock open which results in the need for a brand new lock. We decided we weren't' going to worry about it. From what I researched, this was a $500 fix. We'd rather deal with a locked door than put another $$$ in the car. Fortunately, after a week or so, the door started working. Because of both of these issues, we don't know how long the car will last, I don't see it being that reliable. The engine and tranny has been great so far. No issues there. The A/C is insanely cold. The interior space is fantastic. The electronic issues though, they are just too much.

