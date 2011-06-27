  1. Home
2010 Nissan Cube Review

Pros & Cons

  • Peppy performance, generous passenger space, easy to park, generous standard features list, unique customization opportunities.
  • Soggy handling, less cargo capacity and versatility than rivals, disappointing interior materials, intrusive wind noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Cube's quirky demeanor and whimsical styling make it an interesting choice for a small hatchback, but we think there are better, more practical choices available.

Vehicle overview

Have you ever wondered: "Why can't my car's dashboard have a shag-carpet toupee on it?" Or perhaps: "Why can't my car look like a washing machine and have hot pink interior trim?" Well, if you've pondered either of the above possibilities, your boxy chariot has arrived. The 2010 Nissan Cube hatchback is an unusual form of transportation whose styling certainly lives up to its name. Such vehicles are all the rage on the other side of the Pacific, but really, the Cube almost seems like a Japanese caricature, akin to a ninja dressed in Hello Kitty pajamas riding on the back of Godzilla. We're not sure a caricature makes for the best transportation.

Under the Cube's weird exterior is essentially a Nissan Versa, a small and comfortable hatchback that unfortunately has all the personality of plain steamed rice. In that way, the Cube provides ample amounts of flavor for those who seek it, plus more maximum cargo capacity courtesy of its boxy shape. The comfortable ride, relatively strong engine and impressive available continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) are shared virtues.

The Cube also provides plenty of passenger space. Of particular note is the backseat that reclines and slides. Nissan has also taken care to fill its Cube with plenty of goodies like available keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth, a color audio display and a Rockford Fosgate stereo. Then there are the various dealer-installed accessories, including 20-color interior mood lighting, multiple choices of colored trim pieces, exterior body kit items and even that infamous shag dash topper.

Put it all together and you've got plenty of reasons to purchase a 2010 Nissan Cube. Unfortunately, this focus on style comes at the expense of some basic small hatchback attributes. The cargo area isn't a standout in terms of roominess or versatility, for instance, and the Cube's handling abilities are mediocre. In comparison, these are two things that the Honda Fit excels at. Another possibility is the Kia Soul, which also offers plenty of customization options. Still, if quirky is your thing, it's hard to think of a better car than the Cube.

2010 Nissan Cube models

The 2010 Nissan Cube is a four-door hatchback available in base, S, SL and Krom Edition trim levels. The base car comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining and sliding 60/40-split rear bench and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Cube S adds cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with an iPod interface and steering wheel controls. Going with the Cube SL gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights and automatic climate control. The SL Preferred package adds a rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry and a Rockford Fosgate six-speaker stereo with subwoofer, a color audio display, satellite radio and a USB audio port.

The Krom edition includes the Preferred package items, plus a variety of exterior styling enhancements (different 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear bumpers, grille, side sills and rear roof spoiler). The Krom also includes titanium-color interior trim, aluminum-trimmed pedals, 20-color ambient lighting and black/gray cloth upholstery.

The long list of accessories includes different alloy wheel designs, body kit items, interior trim pieces (available in five different colors), 20-color interior ambient lighting, bungee cord map holders, multicolor interior hooks, a portable Garmin navigation system and a piece of shag carpeting that attaches to the top of the dashboard with Velcro.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Nissan Cube S and SL trims gain standard Bluetooth and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The S also adds two additional speakers and an iPod interface. The Krom edition gets keyless ignition/entry, a color audio display and a rearview camera. The latter two items are also options on the SL trim. Finally, last year's Ginormous package has been discontinued to the lament of those with juvenile senses of humor.

Performance & mpg

Every Nissan Cube is front-wheel drive and features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 122 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The base Cube and Cube S come standard with a six-speed manual, while a CVT is optional on the S and standard on the SL and Krom.

In performance testing, a Cube S with the CVT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds. With the manual transmission, the Cube achieves an EPA-estimated 24 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. The CVT improves that to 28/30/29.

Safety

Every Cube comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes (disc front, drum rear), front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Nissan Cube received four out of five stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cube its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. In Edmunds brake testing, the Cube S came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet  a very good performance for this class of car.

Driving

In the cut-and-thrust of city traffic or when merging and passing, the 2010 Nissan Cube is rarely caught flat-footed. Much of the credit goes to its superb CVT that makes the most of the engine's available power. Another positive is the plush ride quality, making the Cube a pleasing runabout for urban duty. On the highway, though, the Cube's blocky shape results in noticeable wind noise at higher speeds. Another downside regards its handling -- in tight corners, the Cube's slow and too-light steering and soft suspension tuning make it an uninspiring companion.

Interior

To go along with its head-turning cubist exterior, the Cube's basic cabin design has soft curves and shapes that are a bit different from the typical hard-edged style employed by most rivals. A "dropped pebble in a pond" effect on the headliner and speaker grilles adds some visual interest, as does the optional color illumination package. Add the toupee-like shag carpet dash topper and the ambient interior lighting and you'll think you've time-warped back to 1977.

Simple control layouts mark the Nissan Cube's cabin. The standard climate control is the old-school-but-proven three-knob style (the optional automatic system is more complicated), the no-frills stereo has large preset buttons and the cruise control has easy-to-thumb buttons on the wheel. The overstuffed front seats are comfortable during hour-long commutes, but support fades on longer drives. Unfortunately, the brownish gray plastics used to construct the interior are below average for this class.

In back, there's plenty of room for two adults -- the tall roof and multiadjustable backseat (it slides fore and aft and reclines) allow ample headroom and legroom for 6-footers in back. As with most subcompacts, though, trying to add a fifth person is ill-advised. Unlike Honda's more commodious Fit, the Cube hatchback's split rear seat doesn't fold even with the cargo floor, but lowering it reveals more than 50 cubic feet of space. With the seats up, however, there's less useful floor space than in the Fit or Kia Soul.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Cube.

4.5
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BUYER BEWARE!
SPent,05/02/2016
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Go to the Nissan Consumer Affair website and read the article regarding the extended warranty placed on their vehicles with the CVT transmissions. They are fully aware that they are ALL failing! This has been going on since 2003, beginning with the Rogue. My transmission failed after owning the 2010 Cube for only 2 years. Nissan refused to replace the transmission and now I am stuck either paying $4000 for a replacement, or buying a new car. Nissan refuses to recall the CVTs due to it "not being a safety issue." Tell that to my children who were scared to death when we were almost struck in traffic because my transmission failed while driving! You press the gas pedal, the car does nothing. Thank you Nissan, for providing me with the worst car & customer service I've ever had. I will never buy another Nissan.
Run Run Run far far away
rather not,05/13/2016
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
This car is a total joke. CVT transmission is junk. Had to have it replaced at 58,000 miles, of course it was under warranty, however now at 130000 miles the transmission is toast again. This time it is out of warranty!! Shouldn't have to replace a transmission so often.
I absolutely LOVE my cube
Rubixxx,03/03/2016
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
This is my first car. I spent months car shopping. I test drove a Nissan Altima, Kia Soul, and VW Bug all at the same dealership and decided to go to a different dealership because none of them were for me. I told the seller that I wanted something small with lots of space and he automatically brought me over to the Cube. I had been looking at a cube online for months, but was hesitant. After test driving it, there was no doubt that it was the right car for me. It's quirky, yet cute. I feel like I'm less likely to get hit on the road because it's hard to miss the box. Lol. Pros: comfortable seats, plenty of space throughout entire vehicle, rides smoothly (city wise), great speakers, controls on steering wheels, gorgeous interior and exterior. Cons: Gas mileage is good, but it could be better, very noisy once you hit about 65+ and sounds like you have a window down, you get blown around a bit when on the highway while passing big vehicles, Windows can be hard to see out of when backing up at night with no street lights around. It has a few cons, but they aren't too major. I LOVE this car and never get tired of driving it. There's a good chance that I'll buy another once its time for a new car.
Fun Car, but a few too many problems too soon
Pete,08/03/2016
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
We bought this car 3 years ago with around 55,000 miles on it for $13,000 after taxes. At the time this was one of the cheapest Cube SL's available in the state (from what I researched, and I did a lot of it). Found out it's because our dealer had it listed and priced as a Cube S not the SL. Win Win, I suppose. It did great for us a couple years. Gas mileage is around 30 mpg. It's an odd looking car, but in a way it makes it unique and really stand out. It's got a ton of airbags in it, so the safety features are pretty great for the price of the car. HOWEVER, then the issues came. Like most newer cars today, everything is electronic. It's got a push start, which I like, however, if you do your research, Nissan has a huge problem with the Electronic Steering Column Lock. Once it locks, the only way to fix it is to replace it, and this is a job that you must use a Nissan dealer for. Prior to 2010, this was a recall on many of Nissan's vehicles, but not for the 2010. Ultimately the car does not recognize that your key is in the car and it locks the steering column. Why they even added this, I do not know. Or at least make the steering column lock manual like most cars. So the car had to be towed, that was $150 and then the repair was $800. Then another issue happened that so common in cubes. The back door latch stopped working. Again, this is electronic. Even though it made the click as it was being unlocked, it stayed locked. This is something you could fix yourself if you know what you're doing, but ultimately this results in you (or the dealer) having to bust the lock open which results in the need for a brand new lock. We decided we weren't' going to worry about it. From what I researched, this was a $500 fix. We'd rather deal with a locked door than put another $$$ in the car. Fortunately, after a week or so, the door started working. Because of both of these issues, we don't know how long the car will last, I don't see it being that reliable. The engine and tranny has been great so far. No issues there. The A/C is insanely cold. The interior space is fantastic. The electronic issues though, they are just too much.
See all 29 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Cube
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Cube features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Nissan Cube

Used 2010 Nissan Cube Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Cube is offered in the following submodels: Cube Wagon. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 S Krom Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

