Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Cube
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Exterior Accent Packageyes
Interior Illumination Packageyes
Interior Designer Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room42.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (4-Piece Body-Colored Set)yes
Rear Roof Spoileryes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2789 lbs.
Gross weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Angle of departure28.9 degrees
Length156.7 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume109.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bali Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Sapphire Slate
  • Sapphire Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
  • Bitter Chocolate
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
