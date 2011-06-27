  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Cube
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Cube
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(96)
Appraise this car

2009 Nissan Cube Review

Pros & Cons

  • Peppy performance, lots of interior room considering its size, can be parked almost anywhere, generous standard features list.
  • Lazy handling, seats-up cargo capacity not as big as a few rivals, disappointing interior materials, intrusive wind noise.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Nissan Cube for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Estimate
$1,990 - $3,378
Used Cube for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Adventuresome styling, a plush ride, peppy performance and plenty of space within a tiny footprint are admirable highlights of the 2009 Nissan Cube. However, a certain Honda may be a more sensible "Fit."

Vehicle overview

A box is the most space-efficient vehicular architecture, and perhaps nothing since the first Scion xB expresses that school of design more effectively than the 2009 Nissan Cube. Popular in Japan for decades, tiny-but-tall cars like the Cube offer an impressive amount of passenger and cargo space relative to their modest exterior footprint. The Cube is the latest to invade the United States.

With its styling compared to everything from an aquarium to a washing machine, the Nissan Cube shares much of its underpinnings with its Versa sibling. That sharing of DNA means the Cube's handling is rather lazy due to its soft, long-travel suspension. But it also means that the Cube has a comfortable ride, a peppy 122-horsepower engine and an available CVT (continuously variable transmission) that's the best example of this gearless transmission technology fitted to an economy car.

As you might expect from the Cube's space-efficient design, passenger space is plentiful. The tall roof and multi-adjustable backseat (it slides fore and aft and reclines) create more than enough headroom and legroom for two tall adults in back. Nissan has also taken care to fill this box with plenty of features, with optional luxuries such as keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth connectivity and iPod integration all available. Even the bargain-priced base version comes with air-conditioning, full power accessories, a CD player and a full complement of safety features including stability control and side curtain airbags.

Given its non-athletic handling and comfy ride, the 2009 Nissan Cube is probably not a good choice for small hatchback shoppers looking for some added driving excitement. They'd be better served by Honda's fully redesigned Fit, which also offers a more cavernous and versatile interior. If you're into style, Kia's upcoming 2010 Soul is another funky and inexpensive hatchback worth considering. But overall Nissan has done well here -- those looking for a comfortable, surprisingly well-equipped economy hatchback with a healthy dose of cheeky styling may want to think inside the box.

2009 Nissan Cube models

The compact 2009 Nissan Cube is a four-door hatchback that's offered in base, S, SL and Krom trim levels. Even the base Cube comes well stocked, with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split folding-and-sliding rear seat, full power accessories and a four-speaker stereo with CD player. The S adds color-keyed sideview mirrors, cruise control, upgraded upholstery, dual-visor vanity mirrors, two more speakers and a rear cargo cover. The SL adds 16-inch alloy wheels, the CVT, automatic climate control, a pair of tweeters, iPod integration, MP3 playback capability and automatic on/off headlights. The Krom adds unique body styling enhancements (including a chrome three-bar grille that rivals the Ford Flex for best razor-inspired grille design), polished 16-inch wheels, two-tone upholstery, special interior accent lighting, Bluetooth, iPod integration, an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

Options include a Preferred Package for the SL that includes rear park assist, keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth, the Rockford Fosgate audio system, satellite radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. There's also a Ginormous Package for the SL (make your own joke), which includes an exterior aero kit, the interior accent lighting kit, illuminated sill plates and other interior and exterior mods. Some of these items can be added separately. There are also dealer-installed customization features, including multicolor interior trim pieces, a choice of 20 mood lighting colors and even an available shag carpet dash-topper.

2009 Highlights

The aptly named 2009 Nissan Cube makes its U.S. debut, giving consumers another urban-friendly, space-efficient subcompact to consider.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Nissan Cube comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 122 hp and 127 pound-feet of torque. The base Cube and Cube S come standard with a six-speed manual. Optional on the S and standard on the SL and Krom is a CVT.

Acceleration is better than most rivals, with the CVT-equipped Cube's 0-60-mph performance taking 9.7 seconds. (Anything under 10 seconds is respectable in this segment.) Official fuel economy numbers weren't available at the time of this writing, but the mechanically identical Versa checks in at 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for CVT-equipped models. Cubes with the six-speed should come in about 1 mpg less.

Safety

The 2009 Nissan Cube comes standard with front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags as well as stability control and antilock brakes.

Driving

In the cut-and-thrust of city traffic or when merging and passing, the 2009 Nissan Cube is rarely caught flat-footed. Much of the credit goes to its superb CVT that makes the most of the engine's available power, rather than sucking the life out of it like most other CVTs that are paired with four-cylinder engines.

Though the Cube is pleasant enough around town and on the highway (save for some wind ruffle at higher speeds), a few rapid turns reveal its chief downfall  mediocre handling. Running through quick transitions, the too-light steering is slow and the soft, long-travel suspension tuning that provides the plush ride also allows more body roll than we'd like, making the Cube feel like a dancer who's a beat or two behind the music.

Interior

To go along with its head-turning cubist exterior, the Cube's basic cabin design has soft curves and shapes that are a bit different from the typical hard-edged style employed by most rivals. A "dropped pebble in a pond" effect on the headliner and speaker grilles adds some visual interest, as does the optional color illumination package. Add the toupee-like shag carpet dash-topper, hit the lights and you'll think you've timed-warped back to 1977.

Simple control layouts mark the Nissan Cube's cabin. The standard climate control is the old-school-but-proven three-knob style (the optional automatic system is more complicated), the no-frills stereo has large preset buttons and the cruise control has easy-to-thumb buttons on the wheel. The overstuffed front seats are comfortable during hour-long commutes, but support fades on longer drives. Unfortunately, the brownish gray plastics used to construct the interior are below average for this class.

In back, there's plenty of room for two adults -- the tall roof and multi-adjustable backseat (it slides fore and aft and reclines) allows ample headroom and legroom for 6-footers in back. As with most subcompacts, though, trying to add a fifth person is ill-advised. Unlike Honda's more commodious Fit, the Cube hatchback's split rear seat doesn't fold even with the cargo floor, but lowering it reveals more than 50 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Cube.

5(76%)
4(15%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.6
96 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever!
Chuck Sargent,12/20/2015
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Update: At 183000 miles i will need rear brakes soon. Small leak in one rear shock. Need a catalytic converter (my fault, left car idling with ac on for hours at a time, never over heated even on hottest days. This car is a keeper. Very comfortable and fun to drive. Lots of space inside. I travel a lot and rent many different cars, coming home to the Cube is very satisfying. Have stayed on top of maintenance. Keep a close eye on CVT fluid levels after a change. I change it in half the recommended miles, less expensive to maintain than repair. Best car I've ever owned. Bought one for wife, she felt the same, it's unique, fun, easy to drive and inexpensive to own.
Be careful
MikeLou,03/14/2018
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Although this car is a blast to drive it comes with a price. Over the course of 40,000 miles the car has had to have numerous significant repairs. Twice the steering lock unit went out to the tune of $950.00 each time. When that goes out it renders the vehicle useless, it will not start. The transmission went out within the first 30,000 miles. Now I'm stuck with a $25,000 paper weight. :(
I am super glad I made this purchase
Sherrie,09/21/2016
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
(4) On 09/24/18, I was emailed for a third update for the original review that I left. Sad to say, but my updated review will not be good. My transmission is out. I have learned that the CVT transmission has a design defect. Nissan had extended the warranty on the transmissions years ago extending it to 10 years or 120, 000 miles, whichever came sooner. The cost for the transmission and labor comes to $3, 600. I have been in touch with the Nissan corporate office and we are trying to work out an out of warranty goodwill. I feel confident that they will at least pitch in on it with me since it is a design defect and I am 4, 500 miles past the 120, 000 but under the 10 years. The problem though is that I have read on the internet where a new CVT transmission was put in and then either one or two more had to be replaced after that. If I get the transmission as a goodwill, I only hope that it will hold up until my car is paid for or at least close to being paid for. I will not be purchasing another car with a CVT transmission again. Shame on Nissan. These transmissions are lemons and cannot be rebuilt. Other than the transmission, everything has held up well. (3) On 9/27/17 I was emailed for a second update on the very original review that I left (a previous update and the original review are further below). It's been a year since purchasing, still super happy. No breakdowns, normal upkeep. Took a 550 mileage (equals to 1,100 miles) vacation to Florida and only used $120.00 in fuel round trip. (2) Could not be happier........ was emailed to update my review by this site to see if anything changed with my opinion on the cube. Six month later and my opinion is still the same as written below, it has remained VERY reliable with no issues. (1) Original review. From the outside of the Cube, it looks like it has decent space. But once you get in it, the amount of space it has is even more comfortable. I am 5 feet and a 1/2 inch tall and it fits me perfectly. I did not even have to get used to driving it because I fit right into it the first time around. My husband is 6 feet 5 inches and it fits him very well. I have to load up a wheelchair for my mom and it fits right into the back. The door on the back is not a hatchback like you'd expect. It has a door that opens up like a van, only it is one door making putting things into the back all that much more easy. The controls right on the steering wheel make it easier to stay focused on the road. I like how the cruise control technology works in it. In my other car it was more difficult to manage. I get nice gas mileage as well, just as good as my old car and yet I've got better space since my old car was smaller. The only thing I would have liked to be better was for the interior cosmetics to be a little more luxurious, but the overall design of the interior is well put together nice and sturdy making me feel that it will last for many, many years to come. So, this does offset not having the luxurious feel. However, the seats feel luxurious and they are well made and where the dashboard is for the mileage is pretty cool as well as the lights that you can light up at night at the bottom where your feet sit. I highly recommend getting a cube.
Transmission problem
jloth,10/08/2011
I purchased my 2009 Cube in July of 2009. I now have 10,500 miles on it. Recently, on a trip to view the Fall colors, I noticed a surging feeling when going over 50 mph. It was like every 10 seconds, the RPM's would rev between the 2 and 3 on the dial. Called the dealer and took it in for service. Diagnosis, a solenoid was not working properly. I have to have a brand new transmission put in the car. Yes it is under warranty, but still, this concerns me. So to everyone considering the Cube, do your research. It is a fun car to drive, you won't see yourself coming and going,it is good on gas, a piece of cake to park.. but this transmission issue had taken the glimmer off of it for me.
See all 96 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Cube
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Cube features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Nissan Cube

Used 2009 Nissan Cube Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Cube is offered in the following submodels: Cube Wagon. Available styles include 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M), 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 1.8 Krom 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Cube?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Nissan Cubes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Nissan Cube for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Nissan Cube.

Can't find a used 2009 Nissan Cubes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Cube for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,096.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,113.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Cube for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,664.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,580.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Nissan Cube?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Cube lease specials

Related Used 2009 Nissan Cube info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles