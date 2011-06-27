Vehicle overview

In a world where we're too often forced to choose between items that are stylish or those that actually work, the 2012 Nissan Cube is one of those rare exceptions that manages to do both. That's because once you get past the Cube's adventurously styled exterior, this is one very likable little wagon. In fact, its roomy passenger cabin, smooth ride and affordable sticker price are enough to expand its appeal far beyond the 20-something first-time car buyers its designers at Nissan were hoping to attract.

Among the Cube's notable strengths are the comfortable ride, rear seats that both slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort, and a long list of desirable features, including options unexpected in a car at this price point, like a navigation system and rearview camera. Weaknesses include anything to do with serious cross-country travel, like uninspiring handling, elevated amounts of wind noise at high speeds and significantly less cargo capacity behind those rear seats than you'll find in some competitors.

Overall, we like the Nissan Cube because of its metro friendliness, but it's certainly an acquired taste. For a more traditional take on a small wagon (or hatchback, if you prefer), you could check out the sportier Chevrolet Sonic, the more versatile Honda Fit or the Nissan Versa. There's also the Scion xB, which offers a much larger cargo hold. We also strongly recommend the Kia Soul, which, like the Cube, offers boxy yet distinctive styling but boasts advantages in cargo space and fuel economy.

Still, the 2012 Nissan Cube deserves credit for delivering a comfortable, practical package that's perfectly suited to a crowded urban environment, in a shape that makes a city car seem kind of cool. Apparently style and practicality aren't necessarily mutually exclusive.