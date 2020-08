Used 2009 Nissan Cube for Sale Near Me

Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota

* GREAT DEAL AT $2,989 * * Check out this 2009 Nissan cube 1.8 S * * 2009 ** Nissan * * cube * This SUPER BLACK [BL 2009 Nissan cube 1.8 S might be just the wagon for you. The exterior is a beautiful super black [bl.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ28R39T104037

Stock: 8986VUA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020