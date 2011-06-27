  1. Home
2011 Nissan Cube Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reasonable performance
  • ample passenger space
  • easy to park
  • generous standard features list
  • unique customization opportunities.
  • Soggy handling
  • less cargo capacity and versatility than rivals
  • disappointing interior materials
  • excessive wind noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Nissan Cube is a reasonably versatile and spacious little hatchback, but it's also bizarre, so you'll have to be an adventurous sort to appreciate its virtues.

Vehicle overview

You'd be shocked how few people ask us, "Hey, I'm looking for a car with a shag-carpet toupee fastened to its dashboard. Got any suggestions?" And even fewer people write, "I wish I could find a car that looks like a vintage kitchen appliance and has 20 mood lighting colors!"

Actually, nobody has ever actually asked us those things. But if there were such people, we'd direct them to the 2011 Nissan Cube.

At its core, the Cube is a compact hatchback with a low price, a generous amount of passenger space and a fuel-efficient engine. To fully appreciate these talents, though, you first have to appreciate the Cube's unusual character. Such boxy and quirky cars are all the rage in Japan. However, the Cube is so boxy and so quirky that it almost seems like a Japanese caricature -- the car equivalent of a ninja dressed in Hello Kitty pajamas riding on the back of a robot Godzilla.

Yet there are obviously folks who find the 2011 Nissan Cube's unique style and array of features appealing. For them (and perhaps you), it's important to note that beneath the boxy exterior is the same platform that underpins the Nissan Versa, a comfortable but somewhat dull subcompact. Along with the Cube's water-like rippling texture in the headliner and dashboard that looks like the cabin of a Chevy cargo van viewed through a funhouse mirror, the Cube provides plenty of passenger space and amenities for the price. Of particular note is the backseat that both reclines and slides, which is a unique feature for this class.

Put all this together and you have a car that's a practical little runabout for those who appreciate its unique personality. Of course there are other vehicles at this price range that offer less style but with more practicality. The 2011 Honda Fit is a champ in terms of cargo space, interior versatility and handling. The 2011 Ford Fiesta feels like a more grown-up car to drive. The 2011 Kia Soul is even cheaper and offers its own brand of funky style, while the 2011 Scion xB is the original Japanese box on wheels.

You certainly have choices when it comes to low-priced compact hatchbacks with generous passenger space and a fuel-efficient engine. But if you want something extremely out of the ordinary, there's really only one choice: Nissan's Cube.

2011 Nissan Cube models

The 2011 Nissan Cube is a five-passenger compact hatchback available in base, S, SL and Krom Edition trim levels. The base Cube comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player. The Cube S adds cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a driver armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, map lights, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with steering wheel controls and an iPod audio interface.

The Cube SL gains 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights and automatic climate control. The SL Preferred package adds keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, a touchscreen navigation system, real-time traffic, satellite radio, a USB port and Rockford Fosgate upgraded speakers. The S Krom Edition comes with the Preferred package as standard and also gains unique 16-inch wheels, unique exterior body styling items, special interior trim and 20-color interior accent lighting (available separately).

The long list of accessories includes different alloy wheel designs, body kit items, interior trim pieces (available in five different colors), bungee cord map holders, multicolor interior hooks and a piece of shag carpeting that attaches to the top of the dashboard with Velcro.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, an integrated navigation system with real-time traffic and a USB audio interface is added to the options list for the SL and S Krom Edition trim levels.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Nissan Cube is front-wheel drive and features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 122 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the base and the S, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on the S and standard on the SL and Krom. In performance testing, a Cube with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds -- average performance for a subcompact car. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 27 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with the CVT; the manual returns 25/30/27.

Safety

Every 2011 Nissan Cube comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes (disc front, drum rear), front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The Cube has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) were four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cube its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

In the cut and thrust of city traffic, the 2011 Nissan Cube is rarely caught flat-footed. Much of the credit goes to its superb CVT, which makes the most of the engine's available power. Another positive is the plush ride quality. On the highway, though, the Cube's shape doesn't exactly slip through the air, so noticeable wind noise at higher speeds is the result. This is also not a platform for enthusiastic driving, as the Cube's slow, light-effort steering and soft suspension make it an uninspiring companion.

Interior

To complement its head-turning exterior, the 2011 Cube's basic cabin design has soft curves, notably a headliner with the effect of a dropped pebble in a pond, not to mention optional mood lighting with no fewer than 20 different colors. Add the shag carpet dash topper and you'll think you've time-warped back to a 1970s boogie van.

At the same time, simplicity is the theme of the cabin layout. The standard climate control is the old-school three-knob style (the optional automatic system is more complicated). The no-frills stereo has large preset buttons and the cruise control has easy-to-thumb buttons on the wheel. The overstuffed front seats are comfortable during hour-long commutes, although not for much longer.

In back, the tall roof and adjustable backseat (it not only reclines but also slides fore and aft) provides head- and legroom for 6-footers. This hatchback's split rear seat doesn't fold entirely flat for cargo, but it does deliver more than 50 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Cube.

4.6
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder
3andg,02/02/2011
We purchased this car as a third car for commute purposes. The styling is polarizing - my wife loves it, I hate it. Regardless of the style, the car is a paragon of packaging efficiency - lot of room in a small package. The car moves well and keeps up with traffic on both the city and highway. The car is very smooth, but there is a tradeoff in handling due to the smooth ride and tall structure. The S has very useful comfort features standard - including bluetooth and iPod connection. Up to about 70 mph, the car is pretty quiet; however, there is a noticeable increase in noice after 70. This is a great car if one needs a practical commuter car.
New Krom is Rad
doctormac83,08/09/2011
Traded my Ridgeline for a 2011 Krom to conserve fuel and because I no longer need a "big" car. I wanted something a bit different. And while I only have a thousand miles on the Nissan, I could not be happier. I also wanted to give Japan some business in light of the recent calamity. I got good value and feel that I did a good deed.
Amazing!!!!!
stevenejb,02/04/2011
I purchased my Nissan Cube in June 2010 from Lee's Summit Nissan. I have enjoyed the vehicle ever since bringing it home, but recently you have won me over as a lifetime customer! I live in Kansas City and we've had two major winter storms recently with the latest being a blizzard that dumped over 12" of snow in my area. Everyone I work with was getting stuck and calling for friends with 4x4 vehicles to take them home. I got in my Cube and drove right home, up hills, through snow drifts, over ice, and on roads packed with several inches of snow. The Cube was amazing! The traction was outstanding and the vehicle felt secure on the roadway. This vehicle is awesome all around!
My favorite little Bull Dog!
sacchef,05/22/2011
Got a Great deal at Dirito Brothers in Concord, Ca.! Love my Golden Ginger color. So far gas mileage has been awesome! first tank 37.5 second tank 36, mixed driving, light foot. My other car is a Mustang G.T. convertible, and I been using my Cube more! Looked at the Kia Soul, nice but rough ride and poor gas mileage, Looked at Honda Fit, more expensive and couldn't get comfortable in it ( I am 5'11 240 and 47y.o.) I kind of like the looks, really tired that most cars all look a like today.But I am really into Ikea too.Used to have a Chevy H.H.R., more cargo room, but only got 25 m.p.g., and really bad,front visibility & blind spots!
See all 19 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Cube
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2011 Nissan Cube Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Cube is offered in the following submodels: Cube Wagon. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 S Krom Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Cube?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Nissan Cube trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL is priced between $5,590 and$5,590 with odometer readings between 133224 and133224 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Cube for sale near.

Which used 2011 Nissan Cubes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Cube for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 Cubes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,590 and mileage as low as 133224 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Cube.

