Estimated values
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,415
|$5,973
|$7,359
|Clean
|$4,160
|$5,633
|$6,912
|Average
|$3,651
|$4,953
|$6,019
|Rough
|$3,143
|$4,273
|$5,125
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,590
|$5,203
|$6,622
|Clean
|$3,383
|$4,907
|$6,220
|Average
|$2,969
|$4,314
|$5,416
|Rough
|$2,556
|$3,722
|$4,612
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,154
|$5,630
|$6,943
|Clean
|$3,915
|$5,310
|$6,522
|Average
|$3,436
|$4,669
|$5,679
|Rough
|$2,957
|$4,028
|$4,836