Used 2012 Nissan Cube for Sale Near Me

Fontana Nissan - Fontana / California

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!27/31 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.fontananissan.com or dial 909-574-2288.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2KR8CT255231

Stock: OR8316A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2020