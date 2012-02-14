Used 2012 Nissan Cube for Sale Near Me
52 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 127,513 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,996$845 Below Market
- 104,203 miles
$6,740
- 85,198 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$232 Below Market
- 115,732 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,789
- 151,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987
- 72,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,966
- 86,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
- 113,219 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
- 72,029 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,911$1,753 Below Market
- 135,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,498$667 Below Market
- 86,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,250$831 Below Market
- 112,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,675$597 Below Market
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,599$228 Below Market
- 120,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,952
- 132,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 133,224 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,590
- 104,143 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 112,188 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Cube searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Cube
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Cube
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
starwishes13,02/14/2012
Like many, when i first saw the cube i though it looked a little odd, like a shoebox. But once you step inside, the deisign is amazing and the interior is suprisingly spacious. I thought it would be a bad idea to get a brand new car as my first car, but with this car, its not. Its short so its easy to park, u-turns are a breeze, and it has excellent visibility, making this an excellent choice for a new driver like me. The safety features are also a great bonus. I HIGHLY recommend this car for any one who wants an eye-catching car thats fun to drive.
Related Nissan Cube info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Kicks Silver Spring MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Orange CA
- Used Nissan Altima Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Kicks Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Altima Reading PA
- Used Nissan Armada Boise ID
- Used Nissan NV200 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2017 Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Worcester MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento