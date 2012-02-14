Used 2012 Nissan Cube for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas

[N92] Interior Illumination Pkg [L92] Interior Designer Pkg Bluetooth Connection Black; Cloth Seat Trim Golden Ginger This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Nissan cube 1.8 S is offered to you for sale by AutoNation USA Houston. This Nissan includes: [N92] INTERIOR ILLUMINATION PKG GOLDEN GINGER [L92] INTERIOR DESIGNER PKG Floor Mats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan cube 1.8 S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Nissan cube: The Cube utilizes Nissan's economical 1.8L 4-cylinder engine also used in the Versa. The upright box-like styling also allows for seating for 5 passengers as well as 11 cubic feet of cargo space inside. The Cube's unusual styling is a stylish alternative to other boxy compacts, such as Scion's xB and the new Suzuki SX4. Interesting features of this model are Modern styling, compact maneuverability, anti-lock brakes and side airbags standard, and versatile, roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2KR6BT203823

Stock: BT203823

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020