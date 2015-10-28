Used 2014 Nissan Cube
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride
- ample passenger space
- easy to park
- generous standard features list
- unique customization opportunities.
- Below-average fuel economy
- less cargo capacity behind the rear seats than rivals
- subpar handling
- excessive wind noise at high speeds.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Nissan Cube is a reasonably versatile and spacious little wagon, but various functional drawbacks limit its appeal, even if you've taken a shine to its oddball styling.
Vehicle overview
While many small hatchbacks and wagons promise good fuel economy, usable cargo space and affordable prices, maybe that's not enough for you. Some shoppers want a bit more style, and that's where a funky-looking car like the 2014 Nissan Cube comes in. Indeed, your gut reaction to the Cube's boxy shape and asymmetrical window layout will probably have the biggest impact on whether you decide to buy one.
Apart from its styling, this four-door wagon offers several positive attributes. Base versions of the Cube come equipped with must-haves like Bluetooth, air-conditioning and cruise control, so you don't have to pay for expensive options to make it livable for daily commuting. Further, the rear seats both recline and slide fore and aft, which is useful on days that you're carpooling. Ride comfort is another of the Nissan Cube's strong points, and thanks to its small size, it's highly maneuverable in crowded cities.
However, there are also a few significant drawbacks to the Cube. Fuel economy is disappointing for a car of this size, and that, along with its mediocre handling and noisy interior, detracts from its desirability on road trips. You'll also find that the wagon's seats aren't that supportive on longer drives and luggage space is lacking if you've slid the rear seats rearward to maximize passenger comfort.
If you're not smitten with the 2014 Nissan Cube's design, there are better options in this price range. The redesigned 2014 Kia Soul is an appealing alternative, as it has similarly offbeat styling along with a roomier interior, more powerful engines and sportier handling. The Scion xB is a long-time Cube rival, and although it doesn't fare any better in the fuel economy department, it's more desirable if you need space more than anything else. Finally, for shoppers who don't mind something more conventional, the Chevy Sonic and Ford Fiesta are great options, as they're both more fuel-efficient and more fun to drive, and have nicer interiors to boot.
Nissan Cube models
The 2014 Nissan Cube is a small, five-passenger wagon that's offered in two trim levels: S and SL.
The entry-level S model's list of standard features includes 15-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, driver and front passenger armrests, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.
Stepping up to the SL gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control and rear heating ducts (under the front seats). More importantly, the SL can be upgraded with the Preferred package, which includes foglights, a 5-inch touchscreen navigation system, a rearview camera and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.
A variety of personalization accessories -- including an aerodynamic body kit, distinctive wheels, accent lighting and a shag-carpet dash-topper -- are available on both the S and SL.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive Nissan Cube is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 122 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on S models. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission, and is optional on the S and standard on the SL.
In performance testing, a Cube with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds, an average time for a subcompact car. EPA-estimated fuel economy, however, is pretty mediocre for a subcompact at 28 mpg combined (27 mpg city/31 mpg highway) with the CVT and 27 mpg combined (25 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with the manual.
Safety
The 2014 Nissan Cube's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes (disc front, drum rear), stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is optional on the SL trim.
In Edmunds testing, the Cube came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- an average distance for a subcompact.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Cube earned the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
On the road, the 2014 Nissan Cube isn't exactly a powerhouse, but aided by the available CVT, its 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is lively enough to satisfy most buyers. The suspension is tuned for a comfortable ride, but the trade-off is so-so handling that borders on sloppy compared with the newer wagons and hatchbacks in this price range. Another downside is its wind noise at highway speeds, which can grow tiresome on a long trip.
Interior
If you believe different is good, you'll like the Cube's cabin. From the ripple pattern embossed into the headliner and speaker grilles to the available 20-color mood lighting, the interior is nearly as unique as the exterior. What's more, all this attention to form doesn't get in the way of function, with gauges and controls that are easy to see and intuitive to use.
Up front, the seats are fine for daily use but their comfort fades on long trips. The high roof line does open up enough head- and legroom so that even tall adults can get comfortable in the backseat. At just 11.4 cubic feet, cargo space is tight when those rear seats are occupied. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seatbacks, though, and you get a cargo hold with a fairly flat load floor and a total of 58 cubic feet of room.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Cube.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second Nissan Cube. It's a quirky car that get compliments and jokes from strangers for its appearance. It looks a bit like a child's drawing of a car. Best thing is that it's the most comfortable car I've driven. The seats are high up and solid. There is plenty of leg room for the rear seat. I have a bad back but have driven this from New Mexico to Washington State and back with no medical issues. It is easy to get into and out of...especially with my back problems. There is an amazing amount of headroom which friends over 6'6" have commented on. The windshield and windows are large and high giving ideal views. There is plenty of room to store things inside. The Bluetooth is excellent. The XM Radio is a great. A good selection of audio options Upgraded sound system with subwoofer. The Navigation system could only be improved if it were voice activated. Keyless ignition is a plus. The rearview camera is superb. The rear door opens to the side like a refrigerator door rather than lift up which I prefer as I'm tall and don't hit my head on the door. Oh, and the car is a lot of fun to drive. Steering is accurate. Breaking is sure. Acceleration is poor from a stop. It accelerates fine on the open road. Fuel economy averages about 33 MPG between city and highway driving. It strains a bit on steep hills. I've driven it up mountains, along deserts, on open roads, in congested city driving in Seattle, Portland, and Denver. In other words, I really enjoy driving this car. Storage is fine with the back seats down. It's a bit cramped with the seats up but I have added a rack and carrier for when I need more storage. Wind noise can be a problem at high speeds although I got it up over 110 driving through Wyoming and didn't notice any issues. Crosswinds can be a problem as the car is a boxy and a bit top heavy. It drives fine in the snow. The heater is excellent. The air conditioning has kept the car very comfortable in Phoenix heat. The car looks like a toy but it's tricked out with serious car details and accessories. If anything, it's my adult toy car. I've had this car for two years now. In the past year, I've driven from Albuquerque to Las Vegas driving a very large loop through Zion National Park on the way there and Phoenix on the way back. Also, just drove to Salt Lake City on a route through Moab, UT and back via Colorado Springs, CO. This car handles well. It can keep up with traffic. It is not a muscle car or a truck or a cruiser. It is just a practical car that reminds me how much fun it can be to drive. This car does just fine around town with plenty of room for groceries and other shopping. It holds its own on the open road. It won't win any prizes for speed but it's gotten me everywhere I want to go. I am so sorry Nissan isn't importing this to the States any longer. I understand there is an AWD and an electric version in Japan. The AWD would be ideal here in Northern New Mexico. Three and a half years with this car and my review remains the same. Other than an occasional long trip, I don't drive that much. The car's mileage has recently improved a bit. Sometimes, I would like a bit more storage room inside my cube but it's no reason to start looking for a new car. The interior has held up well in the desert sun. The white pearl paint holds up well, too. It is nimble to drive. The turning radius is small. It suits my needs ideally. I hope this lasts a long, long time. This car in into its fourth year now. I'm commuting to work daily now with a mix of surface streets and freeway. This little underpowered wonder gets me wherever I need to go. Have only needed standard maintenance on it so far. It's holding up very well. There are a good number of Cubes in Albuquerque but this white one still turns heads. Maybe it's because it looks like a miniature ice-cream or milk truck. Whatever the reason, it's easy to find in a parking lot. The interior has held up very well. It looks almost like new. The seats remain comfortable. My back can still tolerate long drives in this. I'm not so fortunate when I'm a passenger in friends' cars and we go for long drives. Then, my back is fairly stressed and I'm in some pain. I've no idea what Nissan did with these seats but they should be the ones used in all their cars. I'm very happy with my purchase.
Our Cube is a 2009 SL. It is comfortable, good high position for night driving, and we love the side swing rear door for short people or those with arthritic shoulders. The sound system rocks! People may think it's odd looking but we love the styling. The keyless entry is a great safety feature for when I used to work nights. I don't want to have to trade it, unless it's for a 2014 Cube. Why are there so few Cubes on the used car market? Because owners don't want to let them go!
Features & Specs
|1.8 S 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|122 hp @ 5200 rpm
|1.8 SL 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|122 hp @ 5200 rpm
|1.8 S 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Nissan Cube a good car?
Is the Nissan Cube reliable?
Is the 2014 Nissan Cube a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Nissan Cube?
The least-expensive 2014 Nissan Cube is the 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,900.
Other versions include:
- 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,900
- 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,000
- 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,900
What are the different models of Nissan Cube?
More about the 2014 Nissan Cube
Used 2014 Nissan Cube Overview
The Used 2014 Nissan Cube is offered in the following submodels: Cube Wagon. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2014 Nissan Cube?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Nissan Cube and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 Cube 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 Cube.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Nissan Cube and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 Cube featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Nissan Cube?
Which 2014 Nissan Cubes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Cube for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2014 Cubes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,990 and mileage as low as 74373 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Nissan Cube.
Can't find a new 2014 Nissan Cubes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Cube for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,487.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,772.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan Cube?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related Used 2014 Nissan Cube info
