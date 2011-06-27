Used 2014 Nissan Cube for Sale Near Me
- $6,500Great Deal | $1,250 below market
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S82,806 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
High Desert Auto Wholesale - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352112
Stock: 7925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,998Fair Deal
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S78,692 milesDelivery available*
Sands Chevrolet - Glendale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Sapphire Black Pearl FWD CVT ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***BLUETOOTH***, *** FREE CARFAX**, Cube 1.8 S, 4D Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Sapphire Black Pearl, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim. 27/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR1ET352290
Stock: SG4769A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $13,998
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL40,194 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET353333
Stock: 19031871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,965
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL89,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Greensboro / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. bali blue pearl metallic 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 27/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR2ET352816
Stock: ET352816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $10,599
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S43,320 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET352280
Stock: 19037827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,399Fair Deal
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S79,596 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Gun Metallic 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Bluetooth, 15 x 6 Steel w/Bolt-On Covers Wheels, Air Conditioning, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 27/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR4ET351733
Stock: 351733T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$10,998
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S56,823 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352126
Stock: 19418115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,988
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL68,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet - Rapid City / South Dakota
Questions on features, photos, or specifications? Chat, text, or call! With Denny Menholt, you've got options. Find your perfect ride from nearly 400 pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8ET351539
Stock: C2468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $8,900
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S74,305 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lunghamer Buick GMC - Waterford / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 27/31 City/Highway MPG Caspian Sea Pearl Metallic 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Cube 1.8 S, 4D Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Caspian Sea Pearl Metallic, Light Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Remote keyless entry, 15 x 6 Steel w/Bolt-On Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/MP3/WMA CD Playback, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Local Trade, Cube 1.8 S, 4D Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Caspian Sea Pearl Metallic, Light Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET350005
Stock: 556861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,250Great Deal | $831 below market
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S86,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
Clean CARFAX. Pearl White Metallic FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT Odometer is 5607 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9DT301800
Stock: 5U1Y110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $6,675Good Deal | $597 below market
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S112,814 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
Just Arrived Fresh Local Trade in with a Clean Carfax, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), Bluetooth, Full Power Everything with A/C and Cruise Control, Keyless Entry. 2013 Nissan Cube Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR7DT304923
Stock: 40029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $7,599Fair Deal | $228 below market
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S121,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR3DT302358
Stock: 19050421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,791
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL68,061 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ancira Kia - San Antonio / Texas
Recent Arrival! **CLEAN CARFAX**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **90 DAYS DEFERRED PAYMENTS FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS**. Odometer is 29653 miles below market average! Gun Metallic Pearl Metallic 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR3DT301033
Stock: K247916A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $7,488Fair Deal
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S112,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR1DT305971
Stock: K42878A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $7,900Fair Deal
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S95,483 milesDelivery available*
Taha's Auto Sales - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8DT302775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,887
2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S112,448 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beloit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Beloit / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9DT304180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,996Great Deal | $845 below market
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S127,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fontana Nissan - Fontana / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 27/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8CT255231
Stock: OR8316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- $6,740Fair Deal
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S104,203 milesDelivery available*
Germain Nissan of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S GERMAIN VALUE VEHICLE, AM/FM RADIO, SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT, GOOD TIRES, CD PLAYER, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, NON SMOKER, ** SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE **, ** FUEL SAVER **, METICULOUSLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT. Recent Arrival! 27/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR7CT253227
Stock: P61828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2020