Close

CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California

CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET353333

Stock: 19031871

Certified Pre-Owned: No

