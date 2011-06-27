Used 2014 Nissan Cube for Sale

  • $6,500Great Deal | $1,250 below market

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    82,806 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    High Desert Auto Wholesale - Albuquerque / New Mexico

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352112
    Stock: 7925
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,998Fair Deal

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    78,692 miles
    Delivery available*

    Sands Chevrolet - Glendale / Arizona

    Clean CARFAX. 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Sapphire Black Pearl FWD CVT. 27/31 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR1ET352290
    Stock: SG4769A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $13,998

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    40,194 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET353333
    Stock: 19031871
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,965

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    89,632 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Greensboro / North Carolina

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. bali blue pearl metallic 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. 27/31 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR2ET352816
    Stock: ET352816
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $10,599

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    43,320 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET352280
    Stock: 19037827
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,399Fair Deal

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    79,596 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio

    Gun Metallic 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Bluetooth. 27/31 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR4ET351733
    Stock: 351733T01
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,998

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    56,823 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352126
    Stock: 19418115
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,988

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    68,250 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet - Rapid City / South Dakota

    Questions on features, photos, or specifications? Chat, text, or call! With Denny Menholt, you've got options. Find your perfect ride from nearly 400 pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. The right cars, the right price, the right experience.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR8ET351539
    Stock: C2468A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-11-2020

  • $8,900

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    74,305 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lunghamer Buick GMC - Waterford / Michigan

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 27/31 City/Highway MPG Caspian Sea Pearl Metallic 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET350005
    Stock: 556861
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $7,250Great Deal | $831 below market

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    86,635 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho

    Clean CARFAX. Pearl White Metallic FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR9DT301800
    Stock: 5U1Y110A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $6,675Good Deal | $597 below market

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    112,814 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon

    Just Arrived Fresh Local Trade in with a Clean Carfax, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), Bluetooth. 2013 Nissan Cube Clean CARFAX.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR7DT304923
    Stock: 40029A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2020

  • $7,599Fair Deal | $228 below market

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    121,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR3DT302358
    Stock: 19050421
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,791

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    68,061 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ancira Kia - San Antonio / Texas

    Recent Arrival! Gun Metallic Pearl Metallic 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR3DT301033
    Stock: K247916A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2020

  • $7,488Fair Deal

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    112,333 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington

    Everybody Knows Car Pros.2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VHere at Car Pros Tacoma Kia we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Car Pros is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:*Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! They are Great with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! We Will Surprise You!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Car Pros Kia of Tacoma where everyone leaves with the new car that they want, at a price they can afford, from great people that will take care of you after the sale!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR1DT305971
    Stock: K42878A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $7,900Fair Deal

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    95,483 miles
    Delivery available*

    Taha's Auto Sales - Rochester / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR8DT302775
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,887

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    112,448 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beloit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Beloit / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR9DT304180
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,996Great Deal | $845 below market

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    127,513 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fontana Nissan - Fontana / California

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 27/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR8CT255231
    Stock: OR8316A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-12-2020

  • $6,740Fair Deal

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    104,203 miles
    Delivery available*

    Germain Nissan of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER. 27/31 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR7CT253
    Stock: P61828
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-01-2020

