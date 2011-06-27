Vehicle overview

Behind its boldly styled face, the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider is essentially a Dodge Dakota, sharing its platform, V6 engine and most of its interior with Dodge's venerable midsize model. In an unfortunate change from 2007, however, the Raider no longer offers side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes or the 4.7-liter V8 engine. Mitsubishi provides a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which trumps Dodge's three-year/36,000-mile comprehensive coverage but not its lifetime powertrain warranty. At the end of the day, though, the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider is a pretty basic pickup truck -- and the competition is anything but.

Every 2008 Raider will be powered by a 3.7-liter 210-horsepower V6, as last year's optional 4.7-liter 235-hp V8 has been discontinued. Yet even the V8 was outclassed by the more capable and refined V6s found in the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier, so the fact that all Raider models make do with a sluggish 3.7-liter power plant doesn't exactly bode well for this already forgotten Mitsubishi entry. To show how much the Raider has gotten the short end of the fraternal stick, take a peek under its platform mate's hood, which can be filled with either of two capable V8s. This isn't exactly a Danny DeVito-Arnold Schwarzenegger sibling situation, but it's not far off.

Other downsides to the Raider include lots of low-grade plastic trim in the cabin and its lack of a long-bed option. Overall refinement is nothing to write home about either, especially when compared with class leaders. If you like the Dakota's package but want different styling or a longer bumper-to-bumper warranty, the Raider is worth considering -- but only if you can live without the optional safety features and V8 engines.