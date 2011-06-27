  1. Home
2008 Mitsubishi Raider Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin, logical control layout, decent ride and handling for a truck.
  • No long-bed version, poor acceleration and braking, no side impact airbags or four-wheel antilock brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Mitsubishi Raider lacks the performance and safety features to compete with its well-rounded rivals.

Vehicle overview

Behind its boldly styled face, the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider is essentially a Dodge Dakota, sharing its platform, V6 engine and most of its interior with Dodge's venerable midsize model. In an unfortunate change from 2007, however, the Raider no longer offers side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes or the 4.7-liter V8 engine. Mitsubishi provides a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which trumps Dodge's three-year/36,000-mile comprehensive coverage but not its lifetime powertrain warranty. At the end of the day, though, the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider is a pretty basic pickup truck -- and the competition is anything but.

Every 2008 Raider will be powered by a 3.7-liter 210-horsepower V6, as last year's optional 4.7-liter 235-hp V8 has been discontinued. Yet even the V8 was outclassed by the more capable and refined V6s found in the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier, so the fact that all Raider models make do with a sluggish 3.7-liter power plant doesn't exactly bode well for this already forgotten Mitsubishi entry. To show how much the Raider has gotten the short end of the fraternal stick, take a peek under its platform mate's hood, which can be filled with either of two capable V8s. This isn't exactly a Danny DeVito-Arnold Schwarzenegger sibling situation, but it's not far off.

Other downsides to the Raider include lots of low-grade plastic trim in the cabin and its lack of a long-bed option. Overall refinement is nothing to write home about either, especially when compared with class leaders. If you like the Dakota's package but want different styling or a longer bumper-to-bumper warranty, the Raider is worth considering -- but only if you can live without the optional safety features and V8 engines.

2008 Mitsubishi Raider models

The 2008 Mitsubishi Raider midsize pickup truck comes in two body styles, extended cab and the "Double Cab" crew cab, and a singular LS trim level. The Double Cab is available in either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive; the extended cab is two-wheel drive only. The Raider extended cab has a pair of reverse-opening rear doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, while the Double Cab has four full-size doors and a 5-foot-4-inch bed. LS extended-cab models come with a front bench seat, air-conditioning, a CD player, alloy wheels and old-school manual windows and door locks. LS Double Cabs add foglights, power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, keyless entry, cruise control and satellite radio.

Options are largely grouped into packages. The extended cab's Power and Convenience Package gets you much of the Double Cab's additional features. The Exterior Appearance Package, available only on Double Cabs, adds a sliding rear window, and special wheels and interior trim. The Extra Value Package comes with a bed liner, side rails and mud guards. Some of these options can be added à la carte.

2008 Highlights

The Mitsubishi Raider lineup has been downsized for 2008. The Durocross and SE trim levels have been dropped, and the 4.7-liter V8 is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Mitsubishi Raider models is a 3.7-liter V6, which produces 210 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is mandatory on Double Cabs, while extended cab models come standard with a smooth-shifting Getrag six-speed manual. (The automatic is an option.)

Performance is unimpressive, to put it mildly. An automatic-equipped Raider requires a glacial 11.5 seconds to complete the 0-60-mph sprint, lagging more than 3 seconds behind segment leaders. Towing capacity, ranging from 2,950 pounds for manual-shift Raiders to 4,150 pounds with the automatic, is similarly uncompetitive.

Safety

Rear antilock brakes are standard, but four-wheel ABS is not available. Side curtain airbags are likewise unavailable. In government frontal-impact crash tests, the extended-cab version of the Raider's twin, the Dakota, achieved a perfect five-star rating for driver protection and four stars for front passenger protection. The Dodge also garnered an "Acceptable" rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing. Without side curtain airbags, the Raider's side-impact crashworthiness is unknown.

Driving

The 2008 Mitsubishi Raider is commendably hushed at speed, with good isolation from wind and road noise. The chassis feels solid, and while the ride is taut, it soaks up ruts and bumps well given its workaday purpose. Handling is stable as trucks go, and the Raider's shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system offers plenty of traction on rough terrain. The steering is numb and provides little feedback. The V6, however, is simply overmatched by the competition, and the front-disc/rear-drum braking setup, with no ABS for the front wheels, is outdated and unimpressive. Other midsize trucks are more satisfying behind the wheel.

Interior

Inside, the driving position feels more carlike than you'd expect, with simple, easy-to-reach controls. Faux metallic trim and white-faced gauges give the dash a hint of panache, but materials quality is unimpressive. Both cabins are spacious, but the Double Cab is a must if you plan to put adults in the back. It's a versatile cargo carrier, too, as its rear seats flip up to reveal built-in storage trays.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider.

5(29%)
4(43%)
3(21%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not What I Expected
DWilder,05/10/2008
Have had the truck just over a month and fuel mileage is not what I expected. Have been told it will get more after some break in, but don't really believe that. Thought I'd get at least 24 on the highway but struggles to get 20. Take off power from dead stand still really slow. Transmission a little clunky. Traded in a 98 Ford F150 and got a pretty good deal but not much improvement on gas mileage. Truck does have nice body and does ride better on rougher roads. Interior features are OK. Like the white background speedometer panel. Has pretty nice interior room. Wished I had looked around some more since fuel prices are so high now and looked at something with better fuel mileage.
First truck
1truck,05/18/2008
This is my first truck and I like it. So as for the mileage still trying to get a handle on it but it seems to be around 17 or 18 in town. I thought the 40/20/40 bench seat would be awful but it surprised me and makes you believe that you have bucket seats. Like the storage in the armrest. So far I am happy with it and it looks good.
3 years and Still Awesome
Tim,03/15/2009
I purchased my raider in 2006 brand new and after a while I took it upon myself to improve the fuel economy by installing a cold air intake kit that brought me up to getting as much as 24 mpg on the highway and about 19 in the city. The ride is great and comfortable, she's fun to drive and I am going to upgrade it with more parts to help make her more fuel efficient and fun to drive by switching to a performance exhaust and higher performance spark plugs and cables which will be an inexpensive yet effective upgrade. I look forward to many more years of driving my Raider.
I bought this new, as a leftover.
John P.,08/14/2019
LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this in Feb, 2009, a 2008 model. At this time, it has 187,000 miles on it. It has been serviced and still rides nice., the Goodyear Wranglers go almost 70,000 miles. Airbags replaced under a recall. Wish I could post a picture. (I did replace the starter 3 times, finally got one out of LKQ, no issues.) –---- Now 202,000 miles, a few issues. Had to add some Freon, only once in its entire life. It's a really good truck. Wish I could buy a new one.
See all 14 reviews of the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2008 Mitsubishi Raider

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider Overview

The Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider is offered in the following submodels: Raider Extended Cab, Raider Double Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mitsubishi Raiders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mitsubishi Raider for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider.

Can't find a used 2008 Mitsubishi Raiders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Raider for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,058.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Raider for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,167.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mitsubishi Raider?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

