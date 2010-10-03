Vehicle overview

In name, the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider evokes images of action and adventure. One can picture Indiana Jones forging a rugged path through the jungle with his latest archaeological find strapped tightly to his back. Or football fans might imagine a bulky fullback plowing through a field of muscular defenders. Unfortunately, this Raider doesn't live up to either image.

Mitsubishi's midsize pickup truck is essentially a Dodge Dakota -- both share the same platform, V6 engine and much of the interior design. But the Raider is merely a watered-down version of its American-branded counterpart, as it doesn't offer features such as side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes or an optional V8 engine. And now that Mitsubishi has nixed the auxiliary jack from all the Raider trim levels, occupants won't even be able to take consolation in their MP3 players.

Not only does the Raider suffer from a lack of certain modern features and a more powerful engine option, but its V6 is also outclassed by those found in the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma (not to mention the V8 option in the almost identical Dodge Dakota). The Raider also falls short of its competitors -- literally -- in not offering a long-bed option. The Mitsubishi does have one advantage over its Dodge sibling: its warranty. The Raider comes with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, while the Dakota is only covered for three years or 36,000 miles. If you like the Dakota but want different styling or a more extensive warranty, the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider is worth considering. Our recommendation, however, is to go with a Frontier or Tacoma and adorn it with a "Raider Nation" bumper sticker to satiate your black-and-silver desires. You could also seek out a lost ark.