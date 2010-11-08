Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider for Sale Near Me
11 listings
- 173,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,998
- 130,827 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,977
- 128,013 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900
- 105,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 135,750 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$4,295
- 90,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,899
- 118,603 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,489
- 87,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
- 84,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,800
- 101,176 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
james2468,08/11/2010
INQUIRY DETAILS I have a 2007 Raider extended cab trouble free for so far, 81,000 miles. It's like a Dakota but only 3/4 of the cost and a bit more style.The V6 does not have a lot of power for towing but it sure uses a lot less gas than my F150 did. Quiet and stable on the highway, good trade off between load carrying and ride. I would buy another one. The only thing I would change is the factory Goodyear tires wore out fast and had poor traction in the rain and snow. This truck is basically a dodge underneath and the Mitsubishi dealership knows not much about them. When the truck has 17,000 miles they recommended that the transmission would need some work on warranty.
