Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider for Sale Near Me

Reynolds Auto Group - Plano / Texas

We just traded for this Mitsubishi Raider LS (which is a Dodge Dakota) Comes with a clean CarFax report showing 2 owners no accidents or any other problems.Fresh state inspection including emissions.Powered by the ever popular 3.7 V6 that runs great and auto transmission that shifts just as designed to. Drives real good on an almost new set of tires. Free of any mechanical problems.Features Power windows/locks/mirrors etc Factory radio with cd player cruise and tilt bed liner everything works just fine the a/c is ice cold the heat hot. No electrical issues at all. This is a very good truck for the money has lots of life left in it if taken care of. Come see and test drive it and you will agree as trucks go it is good value for the dollar.Perfect for business or will make a good daily driver.For more information an appointment to view and test drive please call Roy Claggett any time @ 214-450-9664This is a cash vehicle sorry we do not do in house financing

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1Z7HC22K67S109148

Stock: 109148

Certified Pre-Owned: No