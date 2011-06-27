Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider Consumer Reviews

Mary T , 02/14/2019 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I first bought it in nov 2008. I elected to get the 4x2, but regret not spending the extra $3k in order to get the 4x4 b/c of where i now live. Comes with great tires (Goodyear wrangler) which i got a lot of life out of (at least 6-7yrs worth, down to 2/32 before i replaced them). This truck does NOT have traction control. Mine came bumper to bumper 3yr/36, 5yr/100k, and then 10yr on something else - i forget what exactly. I’ve had the truck for 11years and still currently own it. I have 117,000 miles on it currently. I’ve not had any issues w/ the engine or the tranny. Obviously owning the truck while under warranty the first few years, life is great. You’re mostly doing general maintenance - oil changes every 3k-3500 miles, and replacing brake pads. I off-roaded in this truck - that was FUN - but i got stuck lots due to it being a 4x2. My major repairs seemed to start coming around when the majority of warranty expired, b/t 60k-85k. I always regularly maintained it, but i noticed at that mark, i was starting to go thru wheel bearings a lot and i don’t drive it hard either. In the 11yrs i’ve owned it, I’ve done both back bearings once and replaced the front ones at least 6-8+ times. I also replaced brakes/rotors at least 3-4 times (can’t remember the exact mileage mark but it was b/t 60k-100k). Replaced a driveshaft or camshaft bearing when it was around 82k - not sure that happened. Corporate says O2 sensors never fail, but due to a dishonest garage, i had to replace mine around the 85k mark as well as the computer since they fried it (the pc was covered under emissions though). After 100k miles i’ve had to replace a couple tranny lines, a brake line, both calipers at least once (front brakes locked on me may 2018), just replaced another front right caliper a few days ago (as it was leaking brake fluid), another 2 front wheel bearings 3 wks ago (Jan 2018), and now at 117k i need a water pump since there is coolant leaking. This is my next upcoming repair along w/ rear brakes/drums that have been getting low since may 2018. Also due to a dishonest garage, i had to replace my rack & pinion in Jan 2018. It’s been quite a ride. I honestly think if it wasn’t for some dishonest mech’s working on it, i prob wouldn’t have had to do the r&p, the 02 sensor or the driveshaft bearing. Imo, the body quality of the raider sucks compared to Nissan and Toyota. It dents/rusts easily. I agree that it does take a lil to get up/go on the acceleration end. It passes great when you need to pass someone though. Gas mileage is 16/20 to start, now maybe 18/22. It’s a v6. No issues w/ engine or tranny yet. Downside for most repairs on this truck, you have to replace the whole unit instead of just the part that has the problem. Bottom line, it’s not a bad truck but if you need something to tow or carry heavy loads - look elsewhere. If you just want a truck to get around town, or just to drive one, then look at this or a Subaru Baja. It’s served me well but the golden years are over and now it’s just all costly repairs that i don’t think should be manifesting themselves at the 117k mark for an ‘08. I’d think more like at the 150k-200k+ mark. I bought it cuz it was only $20k (the incentive was $10k) plus i had other discounts. I wanted a frontier, canyon, or Colorado at that time but they had horrible incentives and it was gonna cost much more. Kinda kicking myself for not getting one of those now b/c of what i’m going thru now. Considering trading in the raider for a frontier or Chevy though. Def not going w/ another mitsubishi that’s for sure.