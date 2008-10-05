Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider for Sale Near Me
11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 101,176 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
- 173,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,998
- 130,827 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,977
- 128,013 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900
- 105,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 135,750 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$4,295
- 90,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,899
- 118,603 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,489
- 87,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
- 84,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Raider searches:
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Raider
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Raider
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.914 Reviews
Report abuse
DWilder,05/10/2008
Have had the truck just over a month and fuel mileage is not what I expected. Have been told it will get more after some break in, but don't really believe that. Thought I'd get at least 24 on the highway but struggles to get 20. Take off power from dead stand still really slow. Transmission a little clunky. Traded in a 98 Ford F150 and got a pretty good deal but not much improvement on gas mileage. Truck does have nice body and does ride better on rougher roads. Interior features are OK. Like the white background speedometer panel. Has pretty nice interior room. Wished I had looked around some more since fuel prices are so high now and looked at something with better fuel mileage.
Related Mitsubishi Raider info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 2014
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2013
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2011
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2017
- Used Acura RLX 2015
- Used Hyundai Equus 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution New York NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rockville MD
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Plano TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Lexington KY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Irving TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fort Worth TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Riverside CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2015 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2018 Bradenton FL
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Milwaukee WI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News