Consumer Rating
(21)
2007 Mitsubishi Raider Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, nimble handling, choice of part- or full-time four-wheel drive, longer warranty than its Dodge twin.
  • No long-bed version, abundance of hard plastic in cabin, four-wheel ABS restricted to top-line model, can't get Dakota's high-output V8.
List Price Estimate
$2,771 - $4,478
Used Raider for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With sure-footed handling, a pair of capable engine choices, a roomy cabin and strong towing capacity, the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider midsize pickup has plenty of charms. But savvy shoppers will also want to look at the more refined Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier before making a decision.

Vehicle overview

A fraternal twin of the Dodge Dakota, the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider shares that midsize truck's platform but gets its own personality by way of its unique styling that's all Mitsu. Aggressively flared fenders give the Raider a family tie-in to the Endeavor SUV, while a few cabin details (such as round versus squarish air vents on the dash) give some minor distinction inside. One more practical difference between the two trucks is that the Mitsubishi has a considerably longer warranty: a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty versus the Dakota's three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty.

A fully boxed steel frame contributes to the Raider's impressive towing capacity (up to 6,500 pounds with the V8) while a coil-over suspension and rack-and-pinion steering give this pickup truck a more carlike demeanor in terms of ride and handling. Initially, all 2007 Raiders will be powered by a 3.7-liter, 210-horsepower V6. The 4.7-liter, 235-hp V8 that was offered last year returns only when the new SE Double Cab debuts later in the model year. Although that 4.7 provides solid performance and towing capacity, it's still outclassed by the V6s offered in the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier that offer similar performance in a more refined manner. The high-output version of the 4.7 that's available in the Dakota is not available in the Raider, which is unfortunate, as that engine might've given the Mitsu a leg up on its rivals.

Other downsides to the Raider include the use of low-grade plastic cabin trim (a flaw that other trucks, such as the Frontier and Chevy Colorado, exhibit), the lack of a long-bed option and a rather sparse options list when compared to its Dodge twin. Additionally, the Raider is not as refined as class leaders like the Frontier or Tacoma. But overall, the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider is a solid midsize pickup truck that's easy to drive on a daily basis. If you like the Dakota's package but want a longer warranty, the Raider is worth considering.

2007 Mitsubishi Raider models

The 2007 Mitsubishi Raider midsize pickup truck comes in two body styles (extended cab and "Double Cab" crew cab) and three trim levels (LS, Durocross and SE). The extended cab has a pair of reverse-opening rear doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, while the Double Cab has four full-size doors and a 5-foot-4-inch bed. LS extended cabs come with a front bench seat, air-conditioning, a CD player, 16-inch tires and tinted glass. LS Double Cabs add foglights, power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, keyless entry, cruise control and satellite radio. The DuroCross 2WD models add 16-inch alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, heavy-duty cooling, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power rear windows, heated mirrors and bucket seats. The DuroCross 4WD versions get all-terrain tires, a raised ride height, firmer shocks, skid plates and a limited-slip differential. The range-topping SE (which debuts later in the model year) adds the V8 engine, 17-inch chrome wheels, an upgraded sound system, leather upholstery, a power driver seat and seat heaters.

Options are mostly grouped into packages. The LS Appearance Package provides a sliding rear window and alloy wheels, while the "Xtra" Value Package adds a bed liner, side rails and mud guards. A convenience package for the extended-cab LS essentially adds the LS Double Cab features to that truck.

2007 Highlights

The Mitsubishi Raider lineup is revised for 2007, resulting in four Double Cab (crew cab) versions and one extended-cab model. The XLS trim has been dropped and will be replaced by the new SE later in the model year. Initially, only V6 power will be available, as last year's 4.7-liter V8 will only be offered in the upcoming SE trim level.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Raider models is a 3.7-liter V6 that makes 210 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Later in the model year, the 4.7-liter V8 (235 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque) returns as standard on the new SE trim and optional on the LS. The V6 is paired with either a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, while the V8 is available with the manual or a five-speed automatic. The LS and DuroCross offer the usual 2WD and part-time 4WD configurations, while the SE can be equipped with 2WD or a full-time 4WD system. With the V8, maximum towing capacity is 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Rear-wheel ABS is standard; four-wheel ABS is available on the SE only. Full-length side curtain airbags are also available, but again only on the SE. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the extended-cab version of the Raider's twin, the Dakota, earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for front-passenger protection; the crew-cab Dakota earned five stars for both. In side-impact testing, the extended cab also earned five stars for front occupant protection. The Dakota also scored an "Acceptable" rating (second best) in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

The 2007 Mitsubishi Raider is quiet inside at any speed, with impressive isolation from wind and road noise. The V8 provides brisk response and allows a 6,500-pound towing capacity. The chassis feels very stable, and while the ride is taut, it soaks up ruts and bumps with ease. Handling is excellent on- or off-road, and the truck's shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system offers plenty of traction on rough terrain.

Interior

Inside, the driving position feels more carlike than you'd expect, with simple, easy-to-reach controls. Aluminum trim and white-faced gauges give the cabin some style, but materials quality is unimpressive next to the refined Toyota Tacoma. Cabins are spacious, but the Double Cab is a must if you're carrying four adults, and it's a versatile cargo carrier as well, as its rear seats flip up to reveal built-in storage trays.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider.

5(43%)
4(38%)
3(19%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good truck inexperienced service
james2468,08/11/2010
INQUIRY DETAILS I have a 2007 Raider extended cab trouble free for so far, 81,000 miles. It's like a Dakota but only 3/4 of the cost and a bit more style.The V6 does not have a lot of power for towing but it sure uses a lot less gas than my F150 did. Quiet and stable on the highway, good trade off between load carrying and ride. I would buy another one. The only thing I would change is the factory Goodyear tires wore out fast and had poor traction in the rain and snow. This truck is basically a dodge underneath and the Mitsubishi dealership knows not much about them. When the truck has 17,000 miles they recommended that the transmission would need some work on warranty.
Raider Review
tmac,03/09/2008
Great truck for the money, excellent ride, and a lot of head, and leg room. Great warranty, nice six speed! Nice body features. Gas mileage a bit costly, but now days what isn't?
Good deal
lajestut,10/01/2009
Just bought the truck. Was looking for value, and found it in this truck. Original MSRP was $29.5K, but I bought mine for $13.2K, with only 21,000 miles on the odo. Lucky to have found this one. Used Dakotas are selling for more. I guess not too many are aware of this truck. If you're in the market for a Dakota, definitely look at the Mitsu. It's the same truck underneath. By the way, checking the internet is the way to go. My truck was stickered on the lot for $17.9K.
Rain Rain Go Away
wishididnotbuy,04/15/2015
LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
Bought a 2007 Raider and when it rains...it rains inside the truck on the passenger side floorboard. According to Mitsubishi, I am the only one with this problem! Lucky Me
See all 21 reviews of the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Overview

The Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider is offered in the following submodels: Raider Extended Cab, Raider Double Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Duro Cross 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mitsubishi Raiders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mitsubishi Raider for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider.

Can't find a used 2007 Mitsubishi Raiders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Raider for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,404.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,743.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Raider for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,305.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mitsubishi Raider?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Raider lease specials

