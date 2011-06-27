Vehicle overview

A fraternal twin of the Dodge Dakota, the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider shares that midsize truck's platform but gets its own personality by way of its unique styling that's all Mitsu. Aggressively flared fenders give the Raider a family tie-in to the Endeavor SUV, while a few cabin details (such as round versus squarish air vents on the dash) give some minor distinction inside. One more practical difference between the two trucks is that the Mitsubishi has a considerably longer warranty: a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty versus the Dakota's three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty.

A fully boxed steel frame contributes to the Raider's impressive towing capacity (up to 6,500 pounds with the V8) while a coil-over suspension and rack-and-pinion steering give this pickup truck a more carlike demeanor in terms of ride and handling. Initially, all 2007 Raiders will be powered by a 3.7-liter, 210-horsepower V6. The 4.7-liter, 235-hp V8 that was offered last year returns only when the new SE Double Cab debuts later in the model year. Although that 4.7 provides solid performance and towing capacity, it's still outclassed by the V6s offered in the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier that offer similar performance in a more refined manner. The high-output version of the 4.7 that's available in the Dakota is not available in the Raider, which is unfortunate, as that engine might've given the Mitsu a leg up on its rivals.

Other downsides to the Raider include the use of low-grade plastic cabin trim (a flaw that other trucks, such as the Frontier and Chevy Colorado, exhibit), the lack of a long-bed option and a rather sparse options list when compared to its Dodge twin. Additionally, the Raider is not as refined as class leaders like the Frontier or Tacoma. But overall, the 2007 Mitsubishi Raider is a solid midsize pickup truck that's easy to drive on a daily basis. If you like the Dakota's package but want a longer warranty, the Raider is worth considering.