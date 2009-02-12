Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider for Sale Near Me

11 listings
Raider Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8

    90,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,899

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 in Red
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8

    118,603 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS in Red
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,489

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    87,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 in White
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8

    84,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,800

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS in White
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    173,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS in White
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    130,827 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS in Red
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    128,013 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    105,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    135,750 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Raider LS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Raider LS

    101,176 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Raider

Overall Consumer Rating
4.729 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Road Warrior Salesman
GEB in Seattle,12/02/2009
In sales and drive a lot of highway miles and have over 100,000 miles in 3 years. Still get looks and stares from everyone asking what brand of truck and how sharp it looks. Great reliability - new brakes at 75,000 miles and new tires at 90,000 miles. Used to get over 21 MPG on highway but now now get about 18 MPG but still pleased for a V8.
