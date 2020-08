Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider for Sale Near Me

Geri Lynn Nissan - Houma / Louisiana

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1Z7HC28K58S588302

Stock: N20201B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020