Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider LS Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Raider
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4293 lbs.
Gross weight6012 lbs.
Maximum payload1720 lbs.
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Pearl
  • Granite Gray Metallic
  • Lava Red Pearl
  • Yosemite White (Late availability)
  • Arctic White
  • Brilliant Black Metallic
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
  • Appalachian Blue Pearl (Late availability)
Interior Colors
  • Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles