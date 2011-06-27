  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  4. Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,695
See Lancer Evolution Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Sunroof & Leather Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Interior Package (GSR)yes
Exterior Packageyes
Sight and Sound Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,695
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,695
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Front head room40.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Accessory Ralliart Wheel Locks and Fluted Lug Nutsyes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Chrome Mirror Coversyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3517 lbs.
Gross weight4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Wicked White Metallic
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,695
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,695
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Lancer Evolution Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles