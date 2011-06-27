Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
Great car, great value
I purchased mine with about 42k miles on it and a year later have it approaching 61k. It's a great car that is both practical for commuting AND fun to drive! As far as value within class, it blows away anything Honda can offer. Don't be fooled by it only being a 4 cylinder 4 speed automatic and think it has a weak engine. It gets a surprising amount of power for it's engine size, but since it's not a 3L V6, it gets very respectable gas mileage. Plus the tank is huge, I can get around 420+ miles per tank. The trunk is also HUGE, as I do a lot of tailgating and it can fit multiple fold-up tables, grills, wood, coolers, with room to spare. Overall, it's a very great value.
Oh yeah
I purchased this vehicle 2 days ago. I love it. It's a smooth drive and good on gas. It looks great too! I had my 3 nieces in the back seat; they weren't cramped (ages 18,14 and 9.
An Awesome Car!
The 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant Ralliart is so much more car than I ever expected. Looked at Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, VW Passat and Mazda 6 and this car blows them all away. The navigation system is awesome and the stereo is one of the best I have ever heard! Not to mention this car is FAST!
Consumer Ratings have more value
I love my Galant. It's stylish, nice looking interior. Great on gas. Had it for over 2 years now and still love driving it! I usually get sick of cars quickly, not this one, not yet anyway.
never fails
I have had my Galant for over two years and 40,000 miles. I've taken it on long trips and I obviously drive it every day. it is easy to drive. I have not had one issue mechanically. don't get the seats wet. the cloth they used will show a ring just from water. I have had to steam clean the seats to get the marks out. this car looks good and I will always recommend it to friends. as in most cases. treat your car well and it will treat you well.
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage