Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

Great car, great value bosox1001 , 03/25/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased mine with about 42k miles on it and a year later have it approaching 61k. It's a great car that is both practical for commuting AND fun to drive! As far as value within class, it blows away anything Honda can offer. Don't be fooled by it only being a 4 cylinder 4 speed automatic and think it has a weak engine. It gets a surprising amount of power for it's engine size, but since it's not a 3L V6, it gets very respectable gas mileage. Plus the tank is huge, I can get around 420+ miles per tank. The trunk is also HUGE, as I do a lot of tailgating and it can fit multiple fold-up tables, grills, wood, coolers, with room to spare. Overall, it's a very great value.

Oh yeah A King , 07/26/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle 2 days ago. I love it. It's a smooth drive and good on gas. It looks great too! I had my 3 nieces in the back seat; they weren't cramped (ages 18,14 and 9.

An Awesome Car! Happy Mitsu Customer , 10/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant Ralliart is so much more car than I ever expected. Looked at Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, VW Passat and Mazda 6 and this car blows them all away. The navigation system is awesome and the stereo is one of the best I have ever heard! Not to mention this car is FAST!

Consumer Ratings have more value lovemycar , 06/30/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my Galant. It's stylish, nice looking interior. Great on gas. Had it for over 2 years now and still love driving it! I usually get sick of cars quickly, not this one, not yet anyway.