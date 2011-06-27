Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$2,791
|$3,171
|Clean
|$1,914
|$2,545
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,539
|$2,054
|$2,332
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,562
|$1,772
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$2,480
|$2,726
|Clean
|$1,858
|$2,261
|$2,485
|Average
|$1,493
|$1,825
|$2,004
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,388
|$1,523
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,662
|$3,927
|$4,084
|Clean
|$3,335
|$3,581
|$3,724
|Average
|$2,681
|$2,890
|$3,003
|Rough
|$2,027
|$2,198
|$2,282