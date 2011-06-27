Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews
most reliable car I've owned
2005 Endeavor. Purchased in 2008, is now 2016, so I've had the car 8 years and put 70k miles on it. Acceleration is adequate, as well as handling and braking. I'm not going to let this vehicle get out of my grasp until it is worn out. Have done nothing except routine maintenance (oil, brakes, belts, battery), all done myself, and always easy. Only repairs have been replacing the oxygen sensors. Opted to have the timing belt changed, and mechanic mentioned it's one of the quickest timing belt jobs he's done. (which means you don't pay for a lot of labor!). My ONLY complaint is the lack of an aux input on the stereo, and difficulty of replacing the stereo with an aftermarket unit. Like the title states, this has been the most reliable of the 15+ cars I've owned in my life. Update, still the most reliable car I've ever owned. She's starting to show her age, and things you expect to wear out by 140K are wearing out. I'll fix those things, and keep it till it falls apart. Update. Now at 155K. Had tie rod ends replaced. Everything else is still going strong. Still keeping this car until it stops running. Update 12/2019. After having the car for 11+ years, I finally let her go. She was finally starting to sound a little clunky when changing between drive and reverse. Sad to see the car go, but sold it to family in need of reliable cheap transport.
BEST VEHICLE EVER PURCHASED
I have owned my 2005 Endeavor for approximately 5 years now. I first thought it was a jeep from viewing from the street. i went to the car lot and was surprised it was not a jeep. I took it for a test drive up and down hills. It was a smooth ride and was easy to handle. I have purchased many cars in my life and found this one to be easy on maintenance only needing regular oil change.
Dependable Vehicle
We bought our Endeavor with about 75,000 miles on it in 2010. We have driven it across the country and back a few times and we just love it! It currently has 181,000 miles on it and is still going strong. We have only had to do routine maintenance on it except for one thing. The air conditioner started to drain into the vehicle instead of outside but we took it to the dealership and only ended up paying a couple hundred dollars. Other than that it has been a super reliable vehicle.
Great Experience
I have had my Endeavor for 5 1/2 years now and at 95,000 miles had my first problem--not even a new car bug. (have kept all service, minor and major up to date). Just had to have propeller shaft and bearing assembly replaced due to bad bearings. But fully covered by 100,000 Mile powertrain warranty. Feel great this is the only issue in 95K miles!
Saved my brother and sons life.
When we bought the car in the summer of 2014, we rushed it.. I recently lost my car because of some engine problem and was looking to buy something fast. I went to a used sales lot and picked this up. I owned it for a few months and it was great. One problem with it, it had some engine noise that even my brother mechanic couldn't figure out what it was. But other than that, it was fine. Its not the best in snow with regular tires, I feel as we could get stuck on a leaf. But, the thing sure did pick up and go if needed in the summer. Sadly, I lost my car in April of 2015 when my brother was taking my son to school and they were hit head on. Surprisingly, the vehicles interior only had a pushed up dash and the vents slightly broken. The car was totaled, but at least my family was safe. The vehicle had reallyyyy cold air and hot heat.
