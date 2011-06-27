Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,751
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,521
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,374
|$2,062
|$2,433
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,604
|$1,894
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,536
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,325
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,902
|$2,313
|Rough
|$889
|$1,479
|$1,800
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,410
|$2,904
|Clean
|$1,360
|$2,209
|$2,663
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,807
|$2,180
|Rough
|$870
|$1,405
|$1,697
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,782
|$2,394
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,194
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,795
|$2,039
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,395
|$1,588
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$2,841
|$3,339
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,604
|$3,062
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,130
|$2,506
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,656
|$1,951
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,117
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,480
|$1,940
|$2,186
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,587
|$1,789
|Rough
|$947
|$1,234
|$1,393