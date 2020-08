Close

Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois

Aston Martin Vanquish finished in Ocellus Teal paintwork over a two-tone Dark Mocha & Ice Mocha full-grain leather interior. The interior is accented with contrast quilting and True Teal seat welts perfectly matching the exterior. Now offered as Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. Vanquish is the culmination of an extraordinary determination to create the ultimate Grand Tourer - part sports car, part luxury car. For 2015, Vanquish evolved to become even more powerful and responsive thanks to a 568-hp 6.0l V12 and fast-shifting 8-speed transaxle that now propelled the lightweight, carbon fiber body to 201mph. Raw numbers tell part of the story, but cannot convey the sense of luxurious V12 power available at any moment. The Power, Beauty, and Soul of a Vanquish must be experienced for yourself. This Vanquish has been exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Bang & Olufsen 1,000W stereo -Quilted seats & parcel shelf -Leather headliner -Embroidered headrests -Black exterior accents -Carbon Fiber roof panel -Carbon Fiber mirrors -Carbon Fiber side strakes -Carbon Ceramic brakes with Red calipers -Zircotec coated exhaust -One77 steering wheel -20" wheels -Original MSRP was $324,854.29

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFKMCEU1FGJ02421

Stock: PPG2789

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020