Used 2012 Scion iQ for Sale Near Me

Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 Scion iQ we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report for this 2012 Scion iQ highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Scion iQ. This 2012 Scion iQ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Scion iQ . Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2012 Scion iQ: The Scion iQ, similar to Smart's offerings, goes above and beyond the Fortwo. The iQ is an engineering powerhouse, with excellent freeway manners for such a small car, as well as an in-the-city demeanor that makes it a snap to maneuver. Its turning radius of 25.8 feet out-performs the Smart by nearly three feet and interior materials are top-notch. When the ways that Scion allows for personalizing its vehicles are factored, the iQ shows itself to be a popular choice for urban dwellers who need to get around. Strengths of this model include Room for two-plus adults in a tiny package, excellent fuel efficiency, great highway manners, decent power for its size, and easy to maneuver All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNJJXB02CJ020669

Stock: CJ020669

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020