Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,236
|$1,610
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,421
|Average
|$349
|$801
|$1,044
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$686
|$1,285
|$1,610
|Clean
|$604
|$1,134
|$1,421
|Average
|$439
|$832
|$1,044
|Rough
|$275
|$531
|$667
