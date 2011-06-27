Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

1993 Diamante LS rockinout88 , 01/04/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car wasn't bad...when I first bought it. I will agree that now that it has 225,000 miles on it, things will happen. However, this car is a nightmare. I recently found out that the engine in these cars has a recall. They burn oil and in 3,000 miles you will have nothing left. This goes along with the expensive parts I have had to replace. I would not suggest buying this car for the long term. Report Abuse

Best Sedan Dizamante , 11/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I believe this is one of the best Mitsubishi sedans out there, or sedan in general. My family all owns Mitsubishi's and we all love them. This car out performs Honda, Toyota, Nissan and any other Japanese sedans out there. Plus the quality is great, and will last for another 100,000 miles. I have pushed it everyday since I have got it and it still goes smoothly.

Beware the gadgetry Ziggy , 12/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was a great car to drive when I first got it, but soon thereafter things began to fall apart. Be careful when you have to replace the struts. They run approximately $1000 apiece not to mention replacing the compressor for the air ride system. Speaking with mechanics who have fixed my car, they have mentioned similar problems with other Diamantes including problems with the transmission, air compressed struts, air conditioning. I can't wait to finally get rid of the car. I am convinced that Diamante means "headache" in Japanese.

Gets me and my stuff wherever taylorg , 06/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car used with 118K on it. I paid 2,500 dollars. I was preparing to go cross country, from DC to Seattle, and needed a car that coudl carry all of my stuff. The Diamante Wagon seemed to fit the bill. It was fantastic all teh way over the Rockies and beyond. I have 131K on her now and not a lick of trouble.