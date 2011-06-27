Estimated values
2008 Mercury Sable 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,232
|$2,602
|$2,811
|Clean
|$2,033
|$2,373
|$2,563
|Average
|$1,634
|$1,915
|$2,067
|Rough
|$1,236
|$1,456
|$1,571
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Sable Premier 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$2,937
|$3,278
|Clean
|$2,115
|$2,678
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,161
|$2,410
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,644
|$1,832
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Sable Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,727
|$3,463
|$3,870
|Clean
|$2,483
|$3,158
|$3,528
|Average
|$1,996
|$2,548
|$2,845
|Rough
|$1,509
|$1,938
|$2,163
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Sable 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,574
|$3,290
|$3,685
|Clean
|$2,344
|$3,000
|$3,360
|Average
|$1,884
|$2,421
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,425
|$1,841
|$2,059