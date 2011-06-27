Used 2008 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

Happy camper Fred , 06/02/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Can't believe that they don't make this car anymore. Quiet, huge interior - trunk, decent gas mileage, safe ...... what more can you ask for ? Newer Taurus is has much less interior room and trunk space. Find one, buy it ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traded up Randall , 10/04/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I was originally drawn to the sable because of its exterior looks. I wanted good gas mileage without sacrificing enough power to be able to enter busy freeways or pass on a two lane highway with safety. So far we have taken it on two long trips. The ride was smooth and we made good time plus we didnt spend that much on gas. The gas gauge stays on full for an incredibly long time. My wife loves the little analog clock with the purple glow. She says it relaxes her while driving. The sound system is good. We love the style of the seats and interior. We had negative equity on our trade in, so we decided to trade up for a car that would still be good after we finished paying for it.

Precertified 08 Sable RON TURNER , 02/09/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I own a 2008 Ford Expedition EL, although I love the vehicle it's extremely harsh on gas. I'm averaging 10 mpg. Mostly I do alot of in town driving, so I decided to pickup something more fuel efficient and not drive my Expedition as much. I purchased a precertified 2008 Mercury Sable with about 14,000 miles. I've had it for a little over a month. I love the car. It's spacious on the inside and my three kids ages 15, 12 & 5 have plenty of room in the back seat.The car came out of the rental fleet and I'm dealing with an alignment issue, but other than that I'm pleased with the car. I like it so well that I'm already thinking 3 to 4 years down the road taking a serious look at the new Taurus

Love this Mercury Sable Mike Hager , 07/09/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We get great mileage and an excellent ride with our Sable. Although we did have to have the AC system replaced in 2017 but come on we live in South Florida and it's used almost all the time. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. As I said we love it. And yes it has pretty much everything power (seats, windows, mirrors and so on). And it has lots of luggage space, back seats even fold down for more space. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value