Estimated values
2000 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,591
|$2,996
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,331
|$2,702
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,811
|$2,114
|Rough
|$890
|$1,290
|$1,527
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,732
|$2,422
|$2,766
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,179
|$2,494
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,692
|$1,952
|Rough
|$863
|$1,206
|$1,410
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,645
|$3,064
|Clean
|$1,628
|$2,380
|$2,764
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,849
|$2,163
|Rough
|$902
|$1,318
|$1,562