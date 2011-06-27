Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews
One of many fans of this car
I learned from the dealer the 1999 to 2001 were the best built in this series and they have a strong following. I have found that out by talking to other owners. The Mountaineer is the top of the line. The V-8 engine is strong, transmission strong, solid body, has a truck feel (it is a Ranger w/ SUV body). With Zaino polish the paint shines great and people are amaised it is 10 years old. This car is a solid performer, a great winter car. If I keep the rpm's under 2,000 on the interstate, I'll get 20.5 to 21.5 mpg. For good gas mileage drive with a soft foot on the accelerator. Fine a good one and keep it.
Car has 147,000 miles and it drives like new
Pros: *At 147K miles engine and tranny sounds, and performs like brand new. *They were not kidding about the V8 Power. * Body well built and solid. Quality steel - no rust yet. * AWD really grips the roads ( Iowa winters..no problem here) Cons: *Factory radio works but no display - common issue. * rear wiper does not work - again common issue. *Keyless entry quit working, and door locks need some TLC. * some road noise. ( can't tell yet if it is in need of a muffler or just the roar of the 5.0) * no rust yet but a little pain bubbling on the bottom inside of the rear doors. not noticable to the public
GREAT SUV - GAS MILEAGE YUCK
LOVE THIS SUV. CAN HAUL ANYTHING THAT CAN FIT INSIDE. BACK SEAT COMFORT FOR LONG TRIP IS SENSATIONAL WITH QUALITY LEATHER AND CUSIONING. INTERIOR DASH AND PANEL LAY OUT GREAT AND THE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CONVENIENT AND WORK WELL. COULD USE MORE CUP HOLDERS WHICH THEY DID NOT ADD IN THE 2003 REFRESH. WE LOOKED A MANY NEW SUV'S AND CAN'T FIND ANYTHING WORTH SPENDING MORE MONEY ON.
2000 Mountaineer Premier-love it!
I purchased this SUV knowing I would be the 3rd owner. It had a history of 3 winters in Michigan and 10 years in VA. There was some rust in the undercarriage around the spare tire connections and minor paint bubbles inside the rear door frame. It had 73K miles on the 5.0L V8 w/AWD. It now has 107K after 25 months and 2 winters of mid-Atlantic snow. It has never failed to start and goes thru any kind of weather. Regular maintenance of tires, battery, brakes, alternator and exhaust along w/some suspension worries probably due to MI weather history. I also had the CHECK ENGINE light, annoying dashboard light and rear windshield wiper failures that others have noted. I recently had to replace the fuel pump (also annoyingly located in the gas tank) and that fixed the Check Engine light. This might sound like a lot to some folks but I love this vehicle. It is roomy and leather luxurious and, as already mentioned, goes in any weather/road conditions. I have mostly rural driving @ 14-17 MPG. I'm hoping to keep this vehicle for a long, long time.
- Performance
- Comfort
Love My 1st Car
I just graduated high school and this is my 1st car. I got it from my grandpa who treated it very well and is in great condition. It drives well, and the V8 is very powerful indeed. Granted, it does suck down a lot of gas in the city though hwy mileage is good. Ride is pretty good, though on bumps it doesn't really take them well compared to a sedan would. Excellent build quality, and everything; engine, transmission, electronics, they're all perfectly fine I'm keeping it until it dies that's for sure
