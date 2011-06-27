  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Cougar
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1994 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Cougar for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,775
Used Cougar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags are finally available on the Cougar. The standard four-speed automatic transmission gains electronic shift controls and an overdrive lockout switch. Optional traction control joins the lineup of safety features. Updated front and rear fascias, taillamps and headlights round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Cougar.

5(55%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing but problems
Soul_Prince,07/21/2010
I got this car 6 years ago with 20k miles on it. I keep up with all the maintenance. It has done nothing but fall apart. Head gaskets, engine block crack, the computer went and fried all my sensors twice, motor mounts, bad breaks wear out frequently, front end problems the tire fell while driving, catalytic converter problems, suspension problems
Beautiful car but a total pain to keep rolling
T. Becker,01/06/2016
XR7 2dr Coupe
My '94 Mercury Special Edition Cougar XR7 with a six cylinder engine was purchased with about 60k miles on it and it looked and worked great for awhile. However, only 20,000 miles later, it blew a head gasket. I do 99% of my own work but I allowed a professional mechanic to handle that one and he did a good job from all I can tell. However, I forgot to mention that the car was rear-ended soon after its purchase and the other guy's insurance company wanted to total it out. Hey, nothing doing, I protested, a decision that might have been a tad hasty. There have been continual leaks from the driveline ever since, possibly because I suspect that mechanic changed the motor mounts w/o disconnecting the driveline, otherwise no other problems owing to the accident. However, I've always been extremely dissatisfied with the car's ride, which is akin to rolling down a rough dirt road in a buckboard, so different from the fantastic '69 Cougar my father owned that it is like night and day. Now THAT was a car. My Cougar, in stark contrast, bangs over every bump and anything in the trunk sounds like a snare drum. It does drive nicely over the open road but not nearly so well around town. Oh, it corners like a champ and has the tightest turning circle of any car I've ever driven, the mirrors are great, and it was very reliable up to about 100,000 miles. But it has had nothing but problems, big and small, ever since. The oil dipstick holder broke off, if you can believe that one, and it cannot be replaced without pulling the entire engine, which the Ford folks told me is an $800 job!!! Are you frigging kidding me? 800 bucks to replace the oil dipstick holder?!!! I had to pass on that one, which shouldn't be too much of a problem except that the lube and oil folks look at me like I must be very lax in the maintenance of such a nice car. I just kept track of the mileage, knowing how often it would need a quart of oil from past experience, but soon thereafter the odometer went out (a very odd coincidence) and you couldn't keep track of the mileage anymore, and you must replace the entire instrument cluster to get the odometer functioning again. It's several hundred bucks to do so, that is, IF you can get one. I've replaced the radiator twice, the alternator recently for a whopping $140, the serpentine belt, the idler pulley that keeps the belt tensioned properly (the Ford mechanic didn't realize that said pulley has left hand threads even when asked if that was so after I'd struggled with it for a long time). About six months ago I had to replace the rotors and pads on the front disc brakes. No biggie, it's not a difficult job, except that one of the anchor bolts simply fell out recently and I had to replace it and check the other brake, practically redoing the entire job all over again. You're supposed to use red (permanent) locktite on those bolts but you can barely get them off if you do, a bit of a quandry. I used blue locktite recently, hoping it would hold well enough so I don't lose a bolt again, but of course I'm worried about it. There are coolant leaks popping up that make no apparent sense, even with a new radiator and hoses and everything tight as a drum. You tell me. Oh, and now, both power windows don't work. What's next? I'm less than thrilled with the lack of reliability of this tempermental car. I'll take the old technology any day, where you could crawl under you vehicle and SEE just what's going on above the chassis. CHASSIS? What's that? Good old unibody construction is about as dumb a supposed advance as truss construction and blown-in insulation for your home's roof. It's like, who cares if the attic is unusable and it gets 180 degrees up there, just begging for a fire to start that will burn down your house and all your prized possessions in a few moments when the summer heat really gets cooking. It's about as sensible as replacing paper bags with plastic at the market, where they throw an item or two or three in one bag and there's absolutely no logic to bagging an order. People come out of the store with a cartload of 20 or thirty plastic bags. Why not just throw all the groceries into the trunk w/o any bags at all? I vaguely remember when this country used to be something to be sort of proud about but the memory of the so-called good old days is fading fast. I dunno, maybe the US was always a sad joke purporting to be such a wonderful social and political experiment, at least on paper. Probably when we stole the land for it from the natives who'd been here for tens of thousands of years before our arrogant ancestors showed up, it set the stage for some very bad karma, but who knows. I do know that we continue to make stupid mistakes and these stupid new cars are a good example. At least my '94 Cougar has some actual style, unlike those overpriced, gaudy, plastic-ridden little boats they're pushing today. But you know, you can't stop "progress."
Buy 93
twa1950,10/29/2005
Head gasket went at 100,000 miles, Transmission is a mess, Brakes are terrible. Had a 87 Cougar that I loved. In 94 they changed the engine some and the transmission. While the 94 looks about the same as a 93 the 93 had the old mechanics it. Buy it instead. The Cougar is the same car as the TBird
Great car!! I loved every minute of it!
Daniel,03/19/2008
I bought my Cougar (4.6L V8) with just over 100K on the clock. I sold it to an 18 year old kid for $1000, and it had 238K on it. I loved this car! Bulletproof motor! Transmission was rebuilt at 195K, but that is better than expected, at least as good as a foreign vehicle. Perfromed well with 205hp. Interior comfortable for long trips.
See all 22 reviews of the 1994 Mercury Cougar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercury Cougar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mercury Cougar

Used 1994 Mercury Cougar Overview

The Used 1994 Mercury Cougar is offered in the following submodels: Cougar Coupe. Available styles include XR7 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercury Cougar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mercury Cougars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercury Cougar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercury Cougar.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercury Cougars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Cougar for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,877.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Cougar for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,405.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercury Cougar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Cougar lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mercury Cougar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles