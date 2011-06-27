1992 Mercury Cougar Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,773
Used Cougar for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The 25th anniversary edition debuts. A unique LS model becomes available this year equipped with 5.0-liter V8 engine, monochromatic colors, BBS aluminum wheels, and special trim. White sidewall tires and the anti-theft system are no longer available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Cougar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MtnBkr,06/19/2003
After 220,000 miles the engine (302) still runs as smooth at new without any engine work. Fun vehicle to drive!
Donald Mc Gill Jr,08/01/2016
LS 2dr Coupe
You can drive this car all day and not get tired. Sticks to the road. I have a sports car and this Cougar corners as good. 3.8 is not super powerful but is just fine and gets 22 MPG with 230,0000 miles on it. Got 24 MPG at 56000 miles. 2019 and still running strong. Had to replace the Trans and head gaskets quite some time ago. I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall off. Only negative thing is there are no cup holders 8/2020. Still on the road. Replaced shocks a month ago. Odometer quit. Not going to fix. Replaced passenger window gear. Still cruising.
Dave Hazell,03/18/2018
LS 2dr Coupe
Good reliable comfy car for the money
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mercury Cougar features & specs
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Cougar
Related Used 1992 Mercury Cougar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019