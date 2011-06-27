  1. Home
1992 Mercury Cougar Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The 25th anniversary edition debuts. A unique LS model becomes available this year equipped with 5.0-liter V8 engine, monochromatic colors, BBS aluminum wheels, and special trim. White sidewall tires and the anti-theft system are no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Cougar.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mercury Cougar 1992 25th Anniversary
MtnBkr,06/19/2003
After 220,000 miles the engine (302) still runs as smooth at new without any engine work. Fun vehicle to drive!
driveability
Donald Mc Gill Jr,08/01/2016
LS 2dr Coupe
You can drive this car all day and not get tired. Sticks to the road. I have a sports car and this Cougar corners as good. 3.8 is not super powerful but is just fine and gets 22 MPG with 230,0000 miles on it. Got 24 MPG at 56000 miles. 2019 and still running strong. Had to replace the Trans and head gaskets quite some time ago. I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall off. Only negative thing is there are no cup holders 8/2020. Still on the road. Replaced shocks a month ago. Odometer quit. Not going to fix. Replaced passenger window gear. Still cruising.
The mighty mercury
Dave Hazell,03/18/2018
LS 2dr Coupe
Good reliable comfy car for the money
See all 3 reviews of the 1992 Mercury Cougar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mercury Cougar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mercury Cougar

Used 1992 Mercury Cougar Overview

The Used 1992 Mercury Cougar is offered in the following submodels: Cougar Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and XR7 2dr Coupe.

