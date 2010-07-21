Used 1994 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 130,642 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,588
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Cougar searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Cougar
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Cougar
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.522 Reviews
Report abuse
Soul_Prince,07/21/2010
I got this car 6 years ago with 20k miles on it. I keep up with all the maintenance. It has done nothing but fall apart. Head gaskets, engine block crack, the computer went and fried all my sensors twice, motor mounts, bad breaks wear out frequently, front end problems the tire fell while driving, catalytic converter problems, suspension problems