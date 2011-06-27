1997 Mercury Cougar Review
Pros & Cons
- This boulevard cruiser can be turned into quite a sporty car with the addition of the 4.6-liter V-8 engine and anti-lock brakes.
- We're not to crazy about the styling and think that some of the option packages are a bit silly. For example, why does a luggage rack appear in the luxury appearance group? What in the heck is luxurious about luggage?
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Mercury sells half as many Cougars as Ford does the mechanically identical Thunderbird. Not bad, considering Mercury's more limited dealer network and the Cougar's more conservative styling. In concept, the Cougar is a traditional luxo-coupe boulevardier, but when infused with Ford's potent modular 4.6-liter V8, the Cougar's purr becomes a snarl.
Amazingly, the hefty Cougar V8 turns in some pretty impressive performance figures. It feels much quicker and lighter than it actually is. The exterior features traditional cues such as a chrome grille and formal roofline. Unfortunately, these looks make the Cougar a prime candidate for aftermarket or dealer-installed luxury packages' that include such gimcrackery as tacky opera lamps, fake convertible roof applications, and yucky gold trim add-ons. Not even the factory can resist cluttering Cougar's lines; a non-functional luggage rack is available on the options list. Inside, the Cougar offers first-class accommodations for five, with a sweeping dashboard that provides a cocooned cockpit feel to front passengers.
Since this is the last year for the rear-wheel drive Cougar, Mercury has decided to make it a special model. An Anniversary package is offered for buyers who want to commemorate this car's passing. The package includes a sportier suspension, plenty of badges, a unique interior, Toreador red paint, special seat, cool wheels, and better tires. If we were buying one, however, we would probably stick with the Sport Appearance Package. We don't know what it is, but anniversary edition cars always look a bit silly after a few years.
This iteration of the Cougar has been on the market since 1989, and this is your last chance to get one. If you have been saving your pennies for this car, it's time to cash in.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mercury Cougar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Cougar
Related Used 1997 Mercury Cougar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019