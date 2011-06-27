  1. Home
1999 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Built on one of our favorite platforms with zippy engine choices and unique styling.
  • The Flat Rock, Michigan plant where the Cougar is being assembled is not known for screwing together the tightest cars in the world, so reliability may be a sore spot with owners used to Japanese cars.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We have seen examples of Ford's New Edge design philosophy at several auto shows over the last few years. Some, like the Lincoln Sentinel, were spooky. Others, like the Mercury MC2, were cool. We weren't sure, however, how we were going to like the first U.S. production model featuring all of these odd slants and angles.

Well, New Edge is finally here in the form of the Mercury Cougar, and we are pretty sure that it's going to be a hit. More like the MC2 than the Sentinel, the Cougar is a nice blend of creases, edges and curves. The overall appearance of the body looks like a piece of material that has been pulled taught over an angular steel frame, kind of like an old biplane. The ultimate effect, however, is much more Buck Rogers than Red Baron.

Underneath this eye-catching skin are components that are much more familiar to us. The Cougar is built on the same platform as the Ford Contour and Mercury Mystique. It also shares roughly 70 percent of its parts with these two entry-level sedans. This is important to Ford Motor Co., because it keeps the cost of the Cougar down. It is important to you, because it virtually guarantees that the Cougar will be one of the best driving coupes on the market.

Frequent readers recognize Edmund's affection for the Contour/Mystique cars. The well-balanced steering, excellent suspension, exciting drivetrains and powerful brakes have led us to comment countless times on these cars' preeminence in the compact sedan segment. The fact that the Cougar will be sharing these components allows us to hazard the assumption that it too will be a hoot to drive.

The Cougar is an important car for Mercury. It will be the only model in the Mercury lineup that is unique to the marque, everything else sold at Mercury lots is a Ford or Nissan clone. It also signifies that Mercury will serve as the testing ground for Ford Motor Co.'s groundbreaking design plans. Traditionally, Mercury would be the last of Ford's three major divisions to incorporate new styles. Now it leads the pack.

Prices for the four-cylinder Cougar start at $16,500; a V6 model loaded with equipment can be had for less than $22,000. Expect lines to stretch around the dealership when this car hits showrooms. Preliminary interest on our end shows that you are not likely to find a dealer willing to sell you one for $500 over cost.

1999 Highlights

Mercury reintroduces the Cougar this year after a one-year hiatus that saw the departure of most of Ford Motor Co.'s personal coupes. The new model is built on the Mondeo global platform that is also the basis for the Ford Contour and Mercury Mystique. This new coupe is powered by the same engine choices as the Contour/Mystique, which means that buyers can choose between a zippy Zetec four-cylinder and a high-revving Duratec V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Cougar.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car for the price!
wicked_gk,01/24/2012
I bought this car for $400 not-running. It had the common fuel-pump failure. Cost me $200 for a new one with labor. The mechanic then told me the engine had been over-heated which I suspected. Luckily Ford cross-platforms many of their vechicles so another engine was cheap ($350). Swapped engines and ever since its been running like new :) Interior quality is high quality and the suspension is rides smooth. Will be keeping this car till it stops running :)
Hate to love it
ghignight,09/14/2013
I got my 1999 Mercury Cougar about a year ago. I really just got it because of the gas milage. I have had only normal wear and tear out of it. Tires, battery ect...when I got it it had 115k and a year later it sits at 140k......I have no major complains its fast and really sporty looking. It makes a good car for men for women......would make a great first car
Why did they stop making the Cougar?
Teresa,09/08/2008
In 2002 I bought a used 1999 Cougar, this proved to be one of my best decisions! I have put thousands of miles on this car. I have popped down the back seats and hauled more than in those toys trucks that are so popular. I have dressed up and taken my girlfriends out on the town in this sporty little car. I have saved so much on my gas bills, with my mileage ranging from 29 to 31 mpg. So I ask why did they stop making this car?
going strong
plybybunnie,07/17/2009
a've had my cougar 'georgette' for 5 years now, just turned over 200,000 miles, all original parts. very good running, reliable, just now starting to think about replacing the important parts. i LOVE my car and it has served me well. i don't see how anyone could not be satisfied with one. they must drive worse than me. i've taken my car cross-country several times, raced it, taken it camping. for a small car, it can hold and handle whatever i've dished out. thank-you cougar makers! i am one very satisfied customer!
See all 158 reviews of the 1999 Mercury Cougar
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1999 Mercury Cougar features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Mercury Cougar

Used 1999 Mercury Cougar Overview

The Used 1999 Mercury Cougar is offered in the following submodels: Cougar Hatchback. Available styles include I4 2dr Coupe, and V6 2dr Coupe.

