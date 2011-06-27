  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(113)
2000 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique styling, solid handling, large cargo space, faster Cougar S model available.
  • Acceleration with regular models can't match looks, heavy steering, interior ergonomics.
Mercury Cougar for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A sporty coupe that isn't particularly sporty and isn't really a coupe. Plus, what's up with all the angularity?

Vehicle overview

One of the most distinctly styled vehicles on the road today, the Mercury Cougar enters its second year of production in 2000. Don't expect Cougar customers to be cross-shopping for the 2000 Grand Marquis; this kitty cat is aimed at a much younger crowd.

The Cougar is the first production vehicle to receive a full New Edge facelift. It combines sleek, rounded main forms with creased straight-edge detail. The most interesting parts of the Cougar's appearance are the cat-eye headlamps with smoked lenses, large triangular taillights, sculpted doors and hood, and the character line that runs along the lower portion of the greenhouse.

Underneath this eye-catching skin are components that are much more familiar. The Cougar is built on the same platform as the Ford Contour and Mercury Mystique. It also shares roughly 70 percent of its parts with these two entry-level sedans. This is important to Ford, because it keeps the cost of the Cougar down.

The Cougar is blessed with an excellent suspension, neutral handling characteristics, and powerful brakes. This translates to plenty of fun on curvy roads. The only thing slowing the Cougar down is an overly heavy steering feel and a set of engines that don't quite measure up to the car's exciting looks. Ford offers either a 125-horsepower, four-cylinder engine or a 2.5-liter V6 that produces 170 horsepower. These are the same engines found in the Contour/Mystique and, while they might be fine for a sedan, they don't generate as much thrust as the offerings in the Mitsubishi Eclipse or the Volkswagen GTI.

Good thing there's the limited-production 2000 Cougar S. A high-performance version of the Cougar, it comes standard with a 200-horsepower version of the 2.5-liter V6 engine. The car's suspension is also performance-tuned to handle the extra power. Sports styling details complete the package, including a blue background to the instruments. More supportive leather-covered seats are standard with an embroidered "Cougar S" logo. The driver's seat features six-way power adjustment.

For all Cougar interiors, you'll find a conventional control layout but a decidedly unconventional appearance. Still, form followed function for the most part, and while we might complain about minor ergonomic problems found within the Cougar, the car is reasonably satisfying. Accessing the back seat is a breeze, thanks to a front passenger seat that slides forward when the backrest is folded and then returns to its preset position once riders are secured in back. The rear seats are firm and place the rider high in the car and taller adults will find that their heads are squashed into the headliner.

The Cougar S should be a welcome sight to performance enthusiasts. And despite the relative lack of power, the regular Cougar still has a lot to offer. It's affordable, functional, fun to drive, and neat to look at.

2000 Highlights

All Cougars receive an emergency trunk release as standard equipment, as well as a redesigned floor console. Citrus Gold, Light Blue and Light Sapphire are the three new clearcoat metallic paints available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercury Cougar.

5(39%)
4(24%)
3(25%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
3.9
113 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great, Reliable, Affordable
david689,01/26/2015
V6 2dr Coupe
I drive my Cougar every day, 60 miles each way almost with no problems. Gets pretty good mpg. Sporty and safe, the Cougar is the best of both worlds. Not too roomy inside but that's expected.
Like other reviewers, loved this car...at first...
ms__brown,08/22/2012
I bought my Coug in 2004 with 50,000 miles on it. I've had minimal mechanical "failures" but many mechanical problems. The headlights dim a lot and if I have the wipers, headlights and stereo on at the same time, it dies. Sunroof never worked. The car won't start for an hour after it's been running in more than 90 degree heat, but the thing ALWAYS starts in the winter, even if it's 70 below (bought in ND and never used a block heater). It now has 116,000 miles (I don't drive a lot) and it needs a new suspension, shocks, struts, etc. I recently replaced the front tie rod so I wouldn't die. Shaky after 65 mph. Not kid friendly. No hooks for child seat in the back, so trading.
Dont be fooled..
tcmommy,01/27/2012
I bought this car used as my very first car. It had 55k miles on it and I loved it at first. It now has 153k miles and I dont even feel safe driving it. At about 70k miles I had already gone through 1 alternator and 2 batteries. The car started shaking really bad and I needed to replace entire transmission. All in all, I've had to replace, many tires (more than usual), 4 alternators, 2..yes 2 transmissions, transmission and engine mounts, many batteries, the trunk no longer stays open on its own, check engine light will not go off, even though dealers have checked numerous times, lights have a film over them, and power window motor twice. It looks nice, breaks great, but just not worth it.
Wonderful Car
Liz,02/23/2009
I just bought my Cougar last January, and I love it. It drives and handles great. I also learned that on long trips the gas mileage isn't as bad as you would think. I have drove it from North Carolina to Nevada with no problems. Now I am about to drive it from Nevada to Washington and so far the car seems like it has no problems this time, even after not being drove for 7 months. I just wish that the cup holders in the front were better. Besides that its a great car.
See all 113 reviews of the 2000 Mercury Cougar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
