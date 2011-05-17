Used 2001 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me

I bought my Cougar in 2003 with 19,000 miles on it. 88,000 miles later, I have had to sink about $2,000 in her. But for me, she is worth it. I get compliments all the time about how cool looking this car is. I have replaced the computer, brakes, and most recently, the coil. I was having problems with surging, a gulping or missing action when I accelerated and my mechanic couldn't figure out what the problem was. I found that in 2004, the fuel module had been recalled and was effective to have it replaced until October, 2011. It was at that time the seviceman told me the coil is what was causing the "missing" affect. I had a friend replace it for $70.00. Runs like new again! I love this car!

Read more