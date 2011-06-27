This '90 Cougar was acquired from a neighbor for $2000 in June 1999 just before the 3.8L V-6 engine blew it's head gasket at 50K miles. $1000 in repairs essentially rebuilt the engine and there's been no problems since. The Cougar starts right up even during the coldest NY winters, runs smooth, accelerates OK and still gets 30 MPG on the highway. The ride is cloud-like, I haven't replaced the tires in 50K miles and there's no rattles. The brakes have been worked on a few times; but nothing more than maintenance work. Ford's engineers designed the vehicle well and everything works although it's almost 17 years old. If the doors and rocker panels weren't rusting out; I could drive this forever.

