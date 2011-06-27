  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 1990 Mercury Cougar
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1990 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Cougar for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,867
Used Cougar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Contoured front headrests are introduced on the Cougar. Front and rear styling is updated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercury Cougar.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hard To Kill
Owner,11/28/2006
This '90 Cougar was acquired from a neighbor for $2000 in June 1999 just before the 3.8L V-6 engine blew it's head gasket at 50K miles. $1000 in repairs essentially rebuilt the engine and there's been no problems since. The Cougar starts right up even during the coldest NY winters, runs smooth, accelerates OK and still gets 30 MPG on the highway. The ride is cloud-like, I haven't replaced the tires in 50K miles and there's no rattles. The brakes have been worked on a few times; but nothing more than maintenance work. Ford's engineers designed the vehicle well and everything works although it's almost 17 years old. If the doors and rocker panels weren't rusting out; I could drive this forever.
My Christmas present
dealn4,09/20/2002
I bought my 90 Cougar on Christmas Eve of 1992 from my local Mercury dealership. The original owner bought it new, she bought a new cougar every 2 years, I was 17 at the time. Have all records from her, she had all work done at the dealership. Have had only 1 problem and that was a head gasket went out after 189,000 miles. New engine was the fix, runs great
1990 cougar ls
red power house,03/20/2003
I recently purchased my 90 cougar for $800 and the tranny was out in it but I bought a new one w/ 60,000 mi. on it for $225 and I put it in and has ran great since.
Love my Cat
Cougar X,04/06/2002
I accually have a red LS and a black XR7. Both are 1989 models which are the same as 1990 models. I bought the LS new and it has been a great car. It has 133000 miles on it and is going strong. I just bought the XR7. It only has 45000 miles on it and is great condition. The 89 and 90 cougars are my personal favorite looking cars and run great too. If you find a good used one BUY it.
See all 8 reviews of the 1990 Mercury Cougar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mercury Cougar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercury Cougar

Used 1990 Mercury Cougar Overview

The Used 1990 Mercury Cougar is offered in the following submodels: Cougar Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and XR7 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mercury Cougar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mercury Cougars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mercury Cougar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mercury Cougar.

Can't find a used 1990 Mercury Cougars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Cougar for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,959.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,828.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Cougar for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,763.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mercury Cougar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Cougar lease specials

Related Used 1990 Mercury Cougar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles