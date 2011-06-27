I bought a V8 1995 Cougar slightly used in 1996. Overall, it has been a good car, though it has been pampered. I mostly keep it in the garage as a third car, and have averaged only 4500 miles per year. For a 2-door sedan, it is quite comfortable, though I would not want to be in the back seat during a long trip. Interior materials are good quality, exterior design is sexy, and trunk is reasonably spacious. The only problem I have found is a sub- standard transmission. I have had to change the fluid twice (in less than 60K miles) due to rough shifting between gears. I have never encountered this problem with any other car. Other than this annoyance, the car has been worth owning.

Read more