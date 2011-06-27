  1. Home
1993 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The LS trim level is dropped in favor of the XR7. The XR7 is decontented for 1993, losing the V8 engine, limited-slip axle and antilock brakes from the standard equipment lists. Split-fold rear seats are no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Cougar.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Partners for 25 years - longer than most marriages
XR7_Lover,03/25/2018
XR7 2dr Coupe
My greatest complaint the entire time we have been together is the lack of drink holders! It seems a small thing, until you goose her and there goes your drink into the passenger's lap! I love my car and it breaks my heart beyond words to have to part with her. We know each other; I know and appreciate her turning radius (about the size of an old Mercury dime!), I know she would rather be on the highway than in the city. She has NEVER EVER failed to start. NEVER. EVER. In 25 years! That's why I listed RELIABILITY at five stars. I listed the SAFETY at four stars because this was the last year they made this package (XR7) and in 1994 they started putting airbags and antilock brakes in vehicles. I should probably rate the TECH lower than four stars, but it's not her fault she doesn't have GPS, etc.! It wasn't her time. Adjustable driver seat and steering wheel; automatic shoulder seat belt for front seats ... have never seen that in another car. There are a few small cosmetic things inside, but overall she still looks great. She's all red. Inside and out. And on a sunny day, you have never seen so much red in one place in your life! She needs a paint job (aerodynamics on the hood has worn paint off center front); only now is the clear coat coming off the trunk lid. She's such a good girl ... She does pretty good with the fuel, even now. About 250 miles on a tank full, including city and highway. 18 gallon tank. New fuel pump January 2017 and she has not run right since then, and I believe it has affected the fuel mileage. She's all I have ever known ... I have really high standards for any new vehicle! Nothing will ever compare :(
93 Cougar
doc434,11/11/2002
In its price range there is no competition. Comfort, ride and performance have all been great. Purchased the 93 after experience with a 90 which I bought 2 years ago. My family now has 3 cougars, all over 100K miles.
Great Little Cougar
P. Frane,08/22/2009
I purchased this car used at 4 years old. Drives like a dream in the summer, bad in winter for slipping around! Only have had 2 major repairs and 1 minor repair since I've owned the car in 12 years; as others have stated, it blew the head gaskets (after the recall expired), a window motor on the driver side door failed, and the air conditioner failed. Paint has deteriorated after 16 years but the Cougar has been a great little classy ride. I'm just getting ready to trade now.
1993 cougar XR7
john h,04/05/2009
i bought this car in 2002 with 92,000 miles, one owner garaged very clean. i put new shocks,struts, lower control arms bushings, strut mounts, flushed trans. 40,000 miles later the heads went out. $1100 later back on the road .the water pump was leaking at 165,000 miles . easy fix . the odometer stoped 10/20/2007 with 215,000 miles . car runs good. i drive it every day to keep miles off my 06 gto.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
