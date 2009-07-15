Used 2002 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me

1993 Mercury Cougar XR7*This is an Older Luxury Sedan and* is in Excellent Overall Condition. It was Driven as a Reliable Commuter, and the previous Owner kept an Outstanding Maintenance Routine.This boasts a smooth ride and the ease of acceleration. Very comfortable seats, and Performs with Exceptional Fuel Economy. We must also Note that the courtesy lighting throughout the vehicle make the car very classy.Features Include:Champagne in Color, Leather Bucket Seats, Driver/Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Wood grain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Temporary Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, and More!We are Proud to Provide Excellent Customer Service, Love Trade Ins and Happy Customers so let us earn your business today! As always, with every vehicle we sell you get a fresh service and a full tank of gas! Call Us, Stop By, or Visit Us Online!Sherm's Store The Car Store 3240 Washington Blvd.Ogden, Ut. 84401www.shermsstore.comsherms@shermsstore.com801-621-7177*Treat yourself- stop by Sherm's Store located at 3240 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401 to make this car yours today!

