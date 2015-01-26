Used 2000 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cougar Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1993 Mercury Cougar XR7
    used

    1993 Mercury Cougar XR7

    130,642 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,588

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Cougar searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 2000 Mercury Cougar

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Cougar

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Cougar
Overall Consumer Rating
3.9113 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Great, Reliable, Affordable
david689,01/26/2015
V6 2dr Coupe
I drive my Cougar every day, 60 miles each way almost with no problems. Gets pretty good mpg. Sporty and safe, the Cougar is the best of both worlds. Not too roomy inside but that's expected.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Cougar
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to