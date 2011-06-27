  1. Home
1991 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

$725 - $1,771
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No significant changes to the Mercury Cougar.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Cougar.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

91 CAT
jmctighe,10/18/2003
General wear on this loaded xr7, car now has over 150K but this this beefy V8 still kicks it in, cruising at 90 feels like 50. 5.0L seems a bit too powerful for the standard Ford AOD transmission as this was the only major repair, warranty would be voided if dealer didnt set 2nd gear to be run through quickly
Good Highway Cruiser
91cougar,06/12/2008
I bought this from my grandpa with 108k and now have 168k. The only things I have replaced besides normal maintenance are the fuel pump and starter.140 hp will not win you any races, but the low end torque makes normal driving quite easy. City mileage is not good, but conservative highway driving gets me 27-28 mpg. Winter driving can be dangerous but having one or two sandbags makes a world of difference! I hear that the 3.8 had some head gaskets issues; luckily I haven't experienced them although I may still have a leak because my temp gauge can be fidgety sometimes, even after changing the thermostat. Regardless, wouldn't hesitate to drive it long distances
Great car!
1ruger4570,10/24/2008
Great for tall people, 6'6". Good power, handles very well. Incredibly reliable car. No problems in 200,000 miles. 302 engine is great. Would definitely buy another one if this one ever gives up.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Mercury Cougar
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mercury Cougar

Used 1991 Mercury Cougar Overview

The Used 1991 Mercury Cougar is offered in the following submodels: Cougar Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and XR7 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mercury Cougar?

Can't find a used 1991 Mercury Cougars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mercury Cougar?

