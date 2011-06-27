1991 Mercury Cougar Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,771
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No significant changes to the Mercury Cougar.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Cougar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jmctighe,10/18/2003
General wear on this loaded xr7, car now has over 150K but this this beefy V8 still kicks it in, cruising at 90 feels like 50. 5.0L seems a bit too powerful for the standard Ford AOD transmission as this was the only major repair, warranty would be voided if dealer didnt set 2nd gear to be run through quickly
91cougar,06/12/2008
I bought this from my grandpa with 108k and now have 168k. The only things I have replaced besides normal maintenance are the fuel pump and starter.140 hp will not win you any races, but the low end torque makes normal driving quite easy. City mileage is not good, but conservative highway driving gets me 27-28 mpg. Winter driving can be dangerous but having one or two sandbags makes a world of difference! I hear that the 3.8 had some head gaskets issues; luckily I haven't experienced them although I may still have a leak because my temp gauge can be fidgety sometimes, even after changing the thermostat. Regardless, wouldn't hesitate to drive it long distances
1ruger4570,10/24/2008
Great for tall people, 6'6". Good power, handles very well. Incredibly reliable car. No problems in 200,000 miles. 302 engine is great. Would definitely buy another one if this one ever gives up.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercury Cougar features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
