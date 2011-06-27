  1. Home
1996 Mercury Cougar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mercury sells half as many Cougars as Ford does the mechanically identical Thunderbird. Not bad, considering Mercury's more limited dealer network and the Cougar's more conservative styling. In concept, the Cougar is a traditional luxo-coupe boulevardier, but when infused with Ford's potent modular 4.6-liter V8, the Cougar's purr becomes a snarl.

Amazingly, the hefty Cougar V8 turns in some pretty impressive performance figures. It feels much quicker and lighter than it actually is. The exterior features traditional cues such as a chrome grille and formal roofline. Unfortunately, these looks make the Cougar a prime candidate for aftermarket or dealer-installed luxury packages' that include such gimcrackery as tacky opera lamps, fake convertible roof applications, and yucky gold trim add-ons. Not even the factory can resist cluttering Cougar's lines; a non-functional luggage rack is available on the options list. Inside, the Cougar offers first-class accommodations for five, with a sweeping dashboard that provides a cocooned cockpit feel to front passengers.

Revised front and rear styling debuts on Cougar for 1996. A chrome insert appears in the bodyside cladding. Both V6 and V8 engines get improvements, including 100,000-mile tune-up intervals. Also new is a Total Anti-theft System option, a cruise control system that increases or decreases speed one mph per tap of the controls, and chrome alloy wheels. Power lumbar support is gone from the Cougar this year, and three formerly standard conveniences (illuminated entry, power driver's seat and leather-wrapped steering) go to the options list. Watch for a special midyear feature car with special interior and exterior fittings.

This iteration of the Cougar has been on the market since 1989, albeit with dramatic improvements over the years. If a healthy dose of luxury and traditional styling is your cup of tea, the Cougar is likely one car you'll want to consider.

1996 Highlights

New styling and powertrain improvements highlight the 1996 Cougar. Some formerly standard equipment is now optional. New options include a revamped cruise control system and a Total Anti-Theft System. Four new colors debut.

Sleeper hit!
silveeto,07/12/2014
I fell into owning this car accidentally. My aunt was moving and had no room for it anymore, so I traded her a set of couches and a couple hundred bucks for it. I figured I'd just flip it and make a few extra bucks. NOPE. What I thought was an old man's car actually turned out to be a fun sporty powerhouse of a car that I just can't part with now.
I Love the Cougar Xr7
Jesse,04/30/2010
My dad handed down this car to me. I always loved how it looked. When i actually got around to driving it, i was blown away. I love the V8, its great for just having fun. I also love the ride itself. It's surprisingly quiet for having a V8, and it has lots of leg room. I hope i can keep this car forever
Why Chose the X-R7
daskew,08/17/2002
I bought our XR-7 V6 model as a used vehicle. It is my experience that the for a V6 it is kinda suggish when taking off. I think that the XR-7 has a very comfortable ride, expecially on long trips. I feel that the fuel economy is very poor for this particular model. Get yourself in the frame of mind that this is not a sport coupe. Like most American made cars it feels like it was made on an assembly line. The air vents are placed in such a manner that the rear passengers have a good wait to cool off. The tires should have come in a low profile. The car is made up of a lot of parts, that over time begin to loosen.
Nice Ride for an older vehicle
Reverend,02/22/2009
I got the vehicle in 2005 with approximately 18,000 miles on the odometer. It belonged to an elderly lady who was in a nursing home and she had it garaged for almost 4 years (the inspection sticker was going on 5 years old). It needed a battery and the tires replaced, which I did immediately. Living in New England I only use the car during inclement weather conditions and during the winter with snow tires it gets me everywhere. As a third vehicle, it seldom gets usage, but I do ensure it is used at least 50 miles weekly. It drives like a tank, but due to its age (1996 )most vehicles that size were tanks. It has been very dependable and has not required any work. It isn't fuel efficient.
