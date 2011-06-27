Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,325
|$3,382
|$3,967
|Clean
|$2,069
|$3,018
|$3,539
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,289
|$2,684
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,561
|$1,829
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,396
|$3,627
|$4,305
|Clean
|$2,133
|$3,237
|$3,841
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,456
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,675
|$1,985
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$4,605
|$5,591
|Clean
|$2,501
|$4,109
|$4,988
|Average
|$1,883
|$3,118
|$3,783
|Rough
|$1,266
|$2,126
|$2,578
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,681
|$5,531
|Clean
|$2,797
|$4,177
|$4,935
|Average
|$2,106
|$3,169
|$3,743
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,161
|$2,550