Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

What a car! GregT , 11/19/2008 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this with 95k miles for about $14k. Now it has 135k. It has been the best car I have ever owned. Fast, safe (a deer hit me and almost no damage), quiet and comfortable. I love it. From what I have read that other Benz' are not as good. One thing to beware of. This is a benz and they are not cheap to maintain.

"Oh Lord buy me a Mercedes Benz!" NMmechanix , 02/01/2017 CLK320 2dr Convertible 12 of 12 people found this review helpful First off, I NEVER, EVER thought I would own a Mercedes, just not on my list of cars. I acquired this one in no small part because my wife thought we needed a convertible for a Sunday car. I thought a Challenger SRT would be a better fit for me, but hey we know how those things go. Found this one at a local car lot and said might as well check it out. The thing had less than 70K on it and other than the usual rock chips in the usual places looked almost new! That alone is a testament to MB build quality. Sure it had issues, the LCD displays for the temp and clock were not functioning and it had a few bad bulbs but easy fixes. THe features available in this car 17 years ago are amazing and yes they all work! after fixing the LCD displays etc. As others have stated, the steering is heavy, the brakes also and it is no rocket moving from a stop, but it can easily exceed the highway speeds with ample in reserve and handles very well. I would not sell the thing now for more $$$. But, be forewarned that it a Mercedes, and that means a couple of things. Parts are expensive and they are not easily fixed by the Saturday morning mechanic. My blessing is I am a mechanic and after owning more than a 120 cars I am used to frustrating myself into a mess. If you are inclined to buy one, check it well! Look for the hidden signs that it was not well maintained mechanically and if possible pull a CarFax. Otherwise BUY IT! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

transmission emughlee10 , 01/27/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently bought my Clk430 coupe for 5k and absolutely love the style the interior and exterior ..but i have been having problems out of the transmission..slip codes it acts like it doesnt want to shift right? so i am stuck between crossing my fingers and getting it fixed..or getting something else i really love this car and i am going to hate giving it up..but i am scared i will get it fixed and other problems will occur lol..someone please help!):

Only a Mercedes will do! Maxi , 08/10/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I just brought a 2000 CLK & I feel like I brought a brand new convertible. I have a ML320 SUV but wanted a 2nd car & have looked at other brand new 08 convertibles that I could have brought for a little more money, however, I would not have gotten the same satisfaction I get out of driving & looking at my Mercedes. It's a head turner everywhere I go. I am the envy of all my friends. I told them that when I turned 50 I was going to get a Mercedes convertible. They laughed because they don't realize that even an older Mercedes is always a classic & you can get them in mint condition. "O'Lordy thank you for buying me another Mercedes Benz.